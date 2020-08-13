Little Mix Praise Jade Thirlwall Opening Up About Self-Loathing In Brutally Honest Instagram Post

13 August 2020, 10:15

Jade Thirlwall posts brutally honest poem about self-loathing
Jade Thirlwall posts brutally honest poem about self-loathing. Picture: Instagram @jadethirlwall

Jade Thirlwall has uploaded a poem she's written about learning to love herself to Instagram and people are praising the singer for being so brave and open.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall has written a seriously moving poem about self-loathing and trying to learn to love herself which both her band mates and fans have praised as being relatable and important.

Jade Thirlwall Speaks About Her Eating Disorder & Little Mix Supporting Each Other's Mental Health

Jade, 27, has been a vocal campaigner for mental health, drawing on her own experiences to help encourage others to open up and share their own and posting her poetry is just one of the many ways the 'Holiday' singer has been doing so, especially during lockdown.

Her bandmates praised her inspiring words, with Perrie Edwards writing: "This...so relatable my baby girl."

Leigh-Anne Pinnock also commented: "Beautiful...[you're] amazing."

Jade's poem reads: "Insecurity is unattractive/ Yet my mind keeps trying to act ugly/ Using self terroristic tactics/ Til I self implode/ I'm my own worst enemy/ But I wasn't the first/ I've realised the self-loathing isn't self-taught/ But rather drilled into me/ By an army of insecure adults projecting onto a child/ Conditioned to be a patient of patriarchal society/ And it takes more than an insta quote or an occasional affirmation/ To unpick being picked apart".

View this post on Instagram

dungaree day ☀️

A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) on

It was only in July Jade and fellow pop star Anne-Marie had a an inspiring virtual chat about their different mental health struggles they've experienced, with the 'Touch' singer bravely talking about her battle with an eating disorder that saw doctors warn her she could die.

Jade bravely revealed: "It got to the point where I just literally hated myself."

"I think looking back now it was definitely just me trying to gain control over something, I had no control over what happened to me at school, about losing my grandad, about my mum and dad at home."

"The only control I had was what I ate and did to myself."

Back in May, Jade posted another poem she described as 'word vomit', written in the height of lockdown she said felt like sharing a 'nude picture' with the world.

Jade is out here proving she's got some seriously writing talent!

If you feel affected by any of the topics mentioned in this article, please click here for a list of resources to help direct you to someone to talk to.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News

More News

See more More News

The rich young couple who bought the $40 million Selling Sunset listing

Selling Sunset: Who Bought The $40 Million House Sold By Jason Oppenheim?

Features

Dani Dyer is expecting her first baby

Pregnant Dani Dyer Displays Baby Bump In Glamorous Instagram Pictures

Who is Jesy Nelson dating?

Jesy Nelson Boyfriend: Who Is The Little Mix Star Dating?

Sex Education is set to resume filming this month, but the Netflix show needs extras!

Sex Education Is Looking For Extras For Season 3 Of Hit Netflix Show

TV & Film

Justin Hartley has gone instagram official with new girlfriend Sofia Pernas

Justin Hartley And Rumoured New Girlfriend Go Instagram Official Following Divorce From Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause
Ariana Grande and Doja Cat's song may be on upcoming Nicki Minaj album

Ariana Grande And Doja Cat Have A Song Together & It Could Be On Nicki Minaj's Album

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters