Jade Thirlwall has uploaded a poem she's written about learning to love herself to Instagram and people are praising the singer for being so brave and open.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall has written a seriously moving poem about self-loathing and trying to learn to love herself which both her band mates and fans have praised as being relatable and important.

Jade, 27, has been a vocal campaigner for mental health, drawing on her own experiences to help encourage others to open up and share their own and posting her poetry is just one of the many ways the 'Holiday' singer has been doing so, especially during lockdown.

Her bandmates praised her inspiring words, with Perrie Edwards writing: "This...so relatable my baby girl."

Leigh-Anne Pinnock also commented: "Beautiful...[you're] amazing."

Jade's poem reads: "Insecurity is unattractive/ Yet my mind keeps trying to act ugly/ Using self terroristic tactics/ Til I self implode/ I'm my own worst enemy/ But I wasn't the first/ I've realised the self-loathing isn't self-taught/ But rather drilled into me/ By an army of insecure adults projecting onto a child/ Conditioned to be a patient of patriarchal society/ And it takes more than an insta quote or an occasional affirmation/ To unpick being picked apart".

It was only in July Jade and fellow pop star Anne-Marie had a an inspiring virtual chat about their different mental health struggles they've experienced, with the 'Touch' singer bravely talking about her battle with an eating disorder that saw doctors warn her she could die.

Jade bravely revealed: "It got to the point where I just literally hated myself."

"I think looking back now it was definitely just me trying to gain control over something, I had no control over what happened to me at school, about losing my grandad, about my mum and dad at home."

"The only control I had was what I ate and did to myself."

Back in May, Jade posted another poem she described as 'word vomit', written in the height of lockdown she said felt like sharing a 'nude picture' with the world.

Jade is out here proving she's got some seriously writing talent!

If you feel affected by any of the topics mentioned in this article, please click here for a list of resources to help direct you to someone to talk to.

