Jade Thirlwall Speaks About Her Eating Disorder & Little Mix Supporting Each Other's Mental Health

20 July 2020, 11:11

Jade Thirlwall talks to Anne-Marie about mental health and eating disorder
Jade Thirlwall talks to Anne-Marie about mental health and eating disorder. Picture: Twitter @Tyla/Instagram @jadethirlwall

Jade Thirlwall's opened up about her experience with anorexia and how Little Mix help each other out when their mental health is suffering in a candid chat with fellow pop star, Anne-Marie.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall has spoken about her mental health journey and battling an eating disorder in an incredibly honest chat with fellow pop star, Anne-Marie that's seeing fans thanking the artists for being so open about their experiences.

Jade, 27, emotionally recounted what doctors told her when she was suffering from anorexia.

She said: "I remember the doctor saying to me at the time, like, if you carry on doing this, you will literally kill yourself."

On her 'lowest moment', Jade said: "I feel like I've got two moments in my life where I've felt really, really low."

Jade recounted the death of her grandfather as the first time she'd ever experienced grief, which then spiralled her eating disorder, saying: "It got to the point where I just literally hated myself."

"I think looking back now it was definitely just me trying to gain control over something, I had no control over what happened to me at school, about losing my grandad, about my mum and dad at home."

"The only control I had was what I ate and did to myself."

Fans praise Jade and Anne-Marie for speaking on mental health
Fans praise Jade and Anne-Marie for speaking on mental health. Picture: Twitter @pascalopoI

On Little Mix's journey with mental health as a group, Jade revealed the band will always rally around whichever member needs help, at any time.

She said "We've all had moments in the group where we've suffered in some way with our mental health and I think the minute we realise it's getting really bad, we just sort of rally together and help each other out of that."

The 'Break-Up Song' singer credited seeing fans online saying how much the girls have helped them by speaking openly about their experiences and both stars have been widely praised for normalising talking about some of their lowest moments.

One fan wrote: "Hearing Jade speak about mental health gives me a boost of confidence and motivation to speak about it."

Anne-Marie also spoke about losing a family member as a teenager as well as body issues whilst at school as contributing to mental health issues growing up.

