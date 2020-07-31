Who Is Jesy Nelson’s Boyfriend? Who Is Little Mix Star Dating?

31 July 2020, 09:49

Who is Jesy Nelson dating?
Who is Jesy Nelson dating? Picture: instagram

Who is Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson’s boyfriend? Who is she dating?

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson began the year in a relationship with ex-boyfriend and Love Island star Chris Hughes. However, the couple split in April.

The ‘LM5’ singer confirmed the sad news by deleting all photos of him from her Instagram.

Little Mix Made £700k In The Last Year On Top Of Millions Raked In From Tour

Jesy Nelson was rumoured to be dating Our Girl actor Sean Sagar, but is he her boyfriend?
Jesy Nelson was rumoured to be dating Our Girl actor Sean Sagar, but is he her boyfriend? Picture: instagram

But who is the wealthy star dating now? Let’s take a look…

Who is Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson dating? Who is her boyfriend?

Jesy has been linked to Our Girl actor Sean Sagar in recent weeks, however, a spokesperson for the Odd One Out star has insisted they are ‘just friends’.

They told a tabloid: “Jesy has adamantly denied that she is dating Sean Sagar and states that they are just friends.”

Rumours began swirling after Sean was photographed leaving the natural-haired beauty's house.

A source said at the time: “Jesy and Sean have really hit it off.

"They’ve got the same sense of humour and he’s been making her smile.

“He’s told his mates he thinks she’s really hot and fun to be with.

“Their special bond has cheered him up too, as all his acting work had been put on hold due to Coronavirus.

“So hanging out with Jesy has made him really happy again. But Jesy has insisted he’s just a mate to her.”

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

A number of stars have been rumoured to be joining I'm A Celeb 2020

I’m A Celebrity 2020 Line-Up: Rumoured And Confirmed Cast Revealed

Zayn Malik's fans were freaking out over the adorable baby snaps

Zayn Malik’s Grandad Shares Adorable Baby Photos Of The Star

Harry Styles took fans behind the scenes of 'Watermelon Sugar'

Harry Styles Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of Watermelon Sugar Music Video And Every Moment Is Gif-Worthy
Dan Osborne could be appearing on I'm A Celeb 2020.

Dan Osborne Tipped For I’m A Celeb 2020 Cast

TV & Film

Bryce Hall is a TikTok star like his girlfriend.

Addison Rae’s Boyfriend Bryce Hall: Age, Net Worth & TikTok Revealed

James Arthur has been writing music for his new album over the last 'couple of months'.

James Arthur Reveals Next Album Is On The Way And Says Fans Will Be ‘Surprised’ By New Sound

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters