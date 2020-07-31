Who Is Jesy Nelson’s Boyfriend? Who Is Little Mix Star Dating?

Who is Jesy Nelson dating? Picture: instagram

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson began the year in a relationship with ex-boyfriend and Love Island star Chris Hughes. However, the couple split in April.

The ‘LM5’ singer confirmed the sad news by deleting all photos of him from her Instagram.

Jesy Nelson was rumoured to be dating Our Girl actor Sean Sagar, but is he her boyfriend? Picture: instagram

Jesy has been linked to Our Girl actor Sean Sagar in recent weeks, however, a spokesperson for the Odd One Out star has insisted they are ‘just friends’.

They told a tabloid: “Jesy has adamantly denied that she is dating Sean Sagar and states that they are just friends.”

Rumours began swirling after Sean was photographed leaving the natural-haired beauty's house.

A source said at the time: “Jesy and Sean have really hit it off.

"They’ve got the same sense of humour and he’s been making her smile.

“He’s told his mates he thinks she’s really hot and fun to be with.

“Their special bond has cheered him up too, as all his acting work had been put on hold due to Coronavirus.

“So hanging out with Jesy has made him really happy again. But Jesy has insisted he’s just a mate to her.”

