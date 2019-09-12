Jesy Nelson's Natural Hair: Chris Hughes Loves The Little Mix Star's Curls

12 September 2019, 16:32 | Updated: 12 September 2019, 17:03

Jesy Nelson doesn't often reveal her naturally curly hair
Jesy Nelson doesn't often reveal her naturally curly hair. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Insstagram

Jesy Nelson has incredibly curly hair, something she’s been showing off a lot more lately.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson is one of those people who can pull off absolutely any hairstyle – we’ve seen her with long blonde locks, a lob and brunette tresses, and recently she’s been flaunting her natural curls much more often.

During her new BBC documentary, Odd One Out, Jesy’s boyfriend Chris Hughes explained he’d never seen her natural curly hair and had to look at photos on her fridge to see her ringlets.

Jesy Nelson’s Mum Wishes She Never Found Fame With Little Mix As She ’Lost’ Her Daughter

But after filming the show – which highlights the shocking extent to which trolling and social media bullying can affect peoples’ lives – it seems Jesy has been displaying her natural curls much more.

When getting dressed up for a music video or red carpet event Jesy typically has long straight locks which are no doubt given a boost by hair extensions, but some recent Instagram selfies reveal what her mane really looks like.

Jesy Nelson's curls are incredible
Jesy Nelson's curls are incredible. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagam
Jesy Nelson's natural hair has gorgeous ringlets
Jesy Nelson's natural hair has gorgeous ringlets. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagam

During her romantic getaway with boyfriend Chris in August Jesy rocked her natural waves much more often, even posting a no-make up snap of herself in a bikini – where she looked incredible.

In one pool-side selfie Jesy posed alongside her beau, revealing her long dark waves in a pretty red bikini.

The 'Woman Like Me' revealed she’d finally let Chris see her curls in a recent snap of them in bed together, writing in the caption: “Just a couple of curly haired posers on a Sunday evening.”

While Jesy’s documentary may have shared a glimpse into her relationship with Chris, it also highlighted how close she is to her mum.

At one emotional moment, Jesy’s mum tells of how she wishes her daughter’s life “could go back to normal”.

She said: “I always say I wish it was back to normal. I wish I could have life as it was and have my funny little Jess back.

"I am so proud and when I watch her on stage I get excited. I’m the loudest cheerer in the crowd.

"But as much as I love all that, and people must think how can you say that, if I could have my Jess back as she was before I’d change it like that. Not have the X Factor or any of that. Because I miss her.

Jesy Nelson didn't show her curls to Chris Hughes for months
Jesy Nelson didn't show her curls to Chris Hughes for months. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagam

"I just kind of feel like I’ve lost Jess to social media. Addicted to what people are saying."

Odd One Out airs on BBC One on Thursday 12 September and is also available on iPlayer.

