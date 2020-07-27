Little Mix Made £700k In The Last Year On Top Of Millions Raked In From Tour

Little Mix brought in £700k within the last year. Picture: PA

Little Mix stars Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson earned an astonishing £700,000 in the past year.

Little Mix brought home £700k within a year through their private companies, adding to the millions made from their tour.

Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Jesy Nelson set up private companies registered under their first and middle names.

Collectively the firms, which were created in 2018, brought in £700,000 but £200,000 of that was used to pay bills.

Each of the Little Mix girls, apart from Leigh-Anne, set up their own companies in 2018. Picture: PA

According to a report in the tabloids, Companies House shows Jade was the top earner within the last year, making £312,959 in accounts dated 31 March 2020.

Perrie made a profit of £179,508 after bills were deducted from her £239,945 income for her company Perrie Louise.

And Jesy made a £91,209 profit after banking £144,623.

The report claims there are no records on Companies House to show Leigh-Anne has any companies as well as the ones she has with Little Mix.

Little Mix are the richest X Factor winners. Picture: Getty

It comes after the girls celebrated bringing in £9million last year.

The foursome pay their music millions into Eternal Dance Media and Eternal Magic Touring, who paid £14.7 million in dividends to each of the stars over the past two years – £3,675,000 each.

They now apparently have an extra £4.3million sitting in the bank.

