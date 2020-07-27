Little Mix Made £700k In The Last Year On Top Of Millions Raked In From Tour

27 July 2020, 10:34

Little Mix brought in £700k within the last year
Little Mix brought in £700k within the last year. Picture: PA

Little Mix stars Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson earned an astonishing £700,000 in the past year.

Little Mix brought home £700k within a year through their private companies, adding to the millions made from their tour.

Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Jesy Nelson set up private companies registered under their first and middle names.

How Much Are Little Mix Worth? Net Worth Of Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, And Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Collectively the firms, which were created in 2018, brought in £700,000 but £200,000 of that was used to pay bills.

Each of the Little Mix girls, apart from Leigh-Anne, set up their own companies in 2018
Each of the Little Mix girls, apart from Leigh-Anne, set up their own companies in 2018. Picture: PA

According to a report in the tabloids, Companies House shows Jade was the top earner within the last year, making £312,959 in accounts dated 31 March 2020.

Perrie made a profit of £179,508 after bills were deducted from her £239,945 income for her company Perrie Louise.

And Jesy made a £91,209 profit after banking £144,623.

The report claims there are no records on Companies House to show Leigh-Anne has any companies as well as the ones she has with Little Mix.

Little Mix are the richest X Factor winners
Little Mix are the richest X Factor winners. Picture: Getty

It comes after the girls celebrated bringing in £9million last year.

The foursome pay their music millions into Eternal Dance Media and Eternal Magic Touring, who paid £14.7 million in dividends to each of the stars over the past two years – £3,675,000 each.

They now apparently have an extra £4.3million sitting in the bank.

> Grab Our App For The Latest News

More News

See more More News

Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez fuelled dating rumours

The Kissing Booth Fans Think Co-Stars Joey King And Taylor Zakhar Perez Are Dating After Cosy Pictures Emerge
Perrie and Alex aren't ready to be engaged, according to the Little Mix singer.

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Not 'Ready’ to Be Engaged To Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The Kissing Booth 3 is not yet confirmed

Will There Be A Kissing Booth 3? Release Date, New Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

TV & Film

Demi Lovato gave fans a glimpse of the night she was proposed to.

Demi Lovato Shares Intimate Never-Before-Seen Proposal Pictures Following Engagement To Max Ehrich
Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Priti Patel criticises Instagram and Twitter after Wiley's anti-Semitic posts

Wiley: Home Secretary Priti Patel Demands Twitter & Instagram Respond Over Anti-Semitic Posts

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music