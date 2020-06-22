Jade Thirlwall’s Skinnydip Collaboration Is Here & We Want It All

22 June 2020, 17:31

Jade's Skinnydip collection is gorgeous!
Jade's Skinnydip collection is gorgeous! Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

Jade Thirlwall has launched her Skinnydip collaboration.

Jade Thirlwall has dropped her Skinnydip collaboration and we want it all!

The Little Mix star's exclusive collection includes ‘Wasabi’ phone cases, ‘Trash’ hoodies, ‘U OK HUN?’ hair clips, and more, and it all just screams ‘JADE!’.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Is The Cutest In Quarantine As She Bakes ‘Break Up Song’ Cookies

Jade Thirlwall's Skinnydip collaboration is available to shop now.
Jade Thirlwall's Skinnydip collaboration is available to shop now. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

The ‘LM5’ singer announced the news on Instagram.

She shared a string of photographs of herself wearing items from the collection, such as the pink ‘Side Eye Saint’ T-shirt (which has already sold out!) and captioned it: “MY NEW COLLABORATION WITH @skinnydiplondon IS OUT NOW!!!!!”

Her Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock commented on the post, writing: "I am so here for this.”

Same, hun!

Queer Eye star Tan France also commented on the post, writing: “You beaut!” We’re glad he approves.

Jade has some Little Mix-inspired items in her collection.
Jade has some Little Mix-inspired items in her collection. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

Jade has been super productive during lockdown! Not only has she launched this collab, she's also dropped her brand new MTV show, appeared on Lewys Ball's 'Pop Off' podcast, and penned an incredible poem for a mental health charity.

She's also been really active on social media, which fans are loving.

They were seriously impressed with the Disney castle she built out of 4000 pieces of Lego!

She shared a snap of it, which she captioned: "PROUD NERD ALERT. 4000 Lego pieces later, staying indoors helped @zacktate and I finally finish our Disney castle."

And let's not forget her iconic TikToks. Seriously, she's single handedly saved lockdown!

