When Is Queer Eye Season 5 Landing On Netflix And Where Was It Filmed?

Queer Eye season five lands on Netflix summer 2020. Picture: Getty

Queer Eye season five will hit Netflix this summer.

Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, and Karamo Brown will be back on our screens for season five of Queer Eye this year, but when can we catch up with the Fab Five?

After the success of the spin-off series in Japan, the cast confirmed they returned to the USA to continue the original format of the series.

Confirming on Instagram season five is coming soon, the Queer Eye cast also revealed they’re filming season six in Texas!

But when can we look forward to seeing Queer Eye series five, and where was it filmed? Here’s everything you need to know…

When will Queer Eye season five air on Netflix?

Queer Eye season four was a huge hit with viewers. Picture: Netflix

There’s not yet a confirmed release date for Queer Eye season five, but there’s speculation it will drop some time on Netflix during summer 2020.

Keep your eyes peeled on this page for when the release date is announced.

Where was Queer Eye series five filmed?

After filming the first few seasons of Queer Eye in Atlanta and Kansas City, season five was filmed in Philadelphia for a whole new host of makeover heroes.

The Fab Five confirmed last summer their fifth season would be filmed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Is there a trailer for season 5 of Queer Eye?

There isn’t yet a teaser trailer for the new season of Queer Eye, but we expect it to drop soon – as the Fab Five have already confirmed they’re filming series six in Texas!

