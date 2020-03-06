Love Is Blind Could Come To The UK As Show Creator Says "100% Let’s Make It Happen"

Netflix's Love Is Blind could be coming to the UK as the showrunner revealed he's contemplating bringing the hit show overseas.

Love Is Blind has taken over everyone’s screens after Netflix debuted the new show which sees unlucky in love singletons on the search for romance.

After wrapping up the first season, the show’s creator, Chris Coelen, said in an interview that they are now ‘in talks’ to bring the show to the UK for the first time.

Whilst speaking to Metro, Chris spoke about season two and what he wanted to come of it, saying: "We’re certainly talking about [season 2], yeah.

"I think it’s safe to say we’ll be seeing people put to the test of whether love is blind well into the future. That’s what I would certainly hope for.”

I really want them to make a love is blind UK version full of scousers, geordies and south Londoners. Feel like it would be a different kettle of fish — isabel (@issprice) February 27, 2020

When asked about the chances of a UK one happening, he added: "Absolutely! 100 per cent yes. Let’s make it happen, I’d love it.”

The show saw single men and women dating without seeing each other, as they’re put in isolated pods until they decide if they’ve found a connection, and then propose.

They then go on holiday together, move in together and meet each other’s families before deciding at their wedding whether or not they want to become a married couple.

Netflix also recently dropped their reunion episode, which saw the couples come together to discuss the breakdown or progress of their relationships.

I want a UK Love is blind — jhené day (@phvlxppa) February 27, 2020

People are underestimating how Brits fall in love because of our situationship demographic and by demographic I don’t mean just race, age range too. I’ve heard so many stories on how parents and grandparents in this country married in months. A Love Is Blind UK would make sense. — FENDI WILLIAMS (@THECLASSICMANNY) March 4, 2020

Although they haven’t confirmed whether or not season two is definitely happening, fans are seriously hopeful, with one tweeting: “I really want them to make a love is blind UK version full of scousers, geordies and south Londoners. Feel like it would be a different kettle of fish."

"People are underestimating how Brits fall in love because of our situationship demographic and by demographic I don’t mean just race, age range too.

"I’ve heard so many stories on how parents and grandparents in this country married in months. A Love Is Blind UK would make sense,” added another.

