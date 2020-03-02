Love Is Blind, Season 2: Release Date, Auditions, Trailer And More

Everything you need to know about the second season of Love Is Blind. Picture: Netflix

Netflix's Love Is Blind took the streaming service by storm, so you can't blame us for being just a tad excited about the anticipated second season.

When we're not fully obsessed by Love Island, our attention's taken by yet another dating reality show - Netflix's smash hit, Love Is Blind.

The series saw unlucky romantics dating, without actually seeing each other, as they were separated in isolated pods; until they felt a connection and proposed.

> Stranger Things 4 Trailer Confirms Hopper Is Alive As Netflix Promise The Next Series Will Be 'The Most Frightening Yet'

After going on holiday, moving in together and meeting their future in-laws, the couple would then decide whether or not they wanted to pursue their marriage... At their actual wedding.

Whilst Netflix have announced a reunion episode, catching up on the happy (and not-so-happy) couples from the first series, nothing has been officially confirmed about a second season, however, the show's creator, Chris Coelen, seemed confident, jokingly saying "I think we'll be doing season 20".

So here's everything you need to know about Love Is Blind, Season 2.

Amber Pike was one of the contestants to marry on Love Is Blind, Season 1. Picture: Instagram

> WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Goes On Three Blind Dates With Fans

When will Love Is Blind, Season 2 be released on Netflix?

Love Is Blind hasn't officially been confirmed for a second series, yet the production crew seem sure that it will happen. Chris Coelen said that there's "100%" possibility of more".

The first season of the reality show debuted on Netflix, dropping the first five episodes on 13 February 2020, followed by nine more episodes a week later, with the final arriving a week after that.

Netflix hosted a VIP viewing party in Atlanta. Picture: Getty

Where can I watch the Love Is Blind, Season 2 trailer?

Again, Love Is Blind hasn't officially been confirmed by Netflix for a second season, so it seems unlikely that they'd have begun filming yet.

Who will be in Love Is Blind, Season 2? How are they cast?

Unlike Love Island, Love Is Blind haven't put out a call for people to apply for the show. Instead, each applicant was hand-selected by the show's casting department, as they wanted people who were genuinely interested in finding love; not just doing it for attention.

"There's certainly plenty of places for people who want to do stuff for the attention. We wanted to be really dealing with people who were genuinely interested in it," said Chris.

Where will Love Is Blind, Season 2 be set?

The show's creator has shown interest in taking Love Is Blind across the country of America, if not across the entire planet.

Originally, the entire cast were from Atlanta, giving their relationships a better chance at flourishing, but Coelen said that he would have a conversation with Netflix about going to a lot of other "great cities".

"There's certainly plenty of places for people who want to do stuff for the attention. We wanted to be really dealing with people who were genuinely interested in it."

Speaking to Metro, Chris said that he'd love to take Love Is Blind to the UK.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Netflix News And Gossip