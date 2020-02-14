New Stranger Things 4 Trailer Confirms Hopper Is Alive As Netflix Promise The Next Series Will Be 'The Most Frightening Yet'

Stranger Things have dropped the first teaser trailer for series four – and Hopper is alive.

Just when all the clues were pointing to the official end of David Harbour’s character Hopper on Stranger Things, Netflix have confirmed the Hawkins Police Chief is alive and well.

In the first teaser trailer for Stranger Things 4, titled ‘From Russia with love’, we see a number of prisoners working on a railway track in blustering snow as armed guards patrol around them.

At the end of the clip we see a prisoner take off his hat and wipe his brow, only to see it’s the legend that is Hopper.

With a shaved head and a look of frustration in his eyes, we’re taking the clip as confirmation Eleven’s adopted dad is the American prisoner we saw the Russian soldiers reference at the end of season three.

The post-credits scene in the previous series saw the soldiers decide which prisoner to leave with a demogorgon and one of them said: “Not the American” which had us all clinging onto hope Hopper was the American in question.

David Harbour’s character’s was fate was unknown up until now, after he sacrificed himself in the explosion of the gate to the Upside Down to save the likes of Mike, Will, Dustin, and Eleven.

Filming on the new series is thought to have begun this month at the location where Sky One series Chernobyl was filmed.

And, in a statement, Netflix confirmed production for series four is underway.

Although fans will no doubt be thrilled to see Hopper is alive, it’s not all good news as he is being held as a prisoner in Kamchatka “where he will face dancers both human… and other.”

Back in the States, there is set to be “a new horror” surfacing, with the description explaining “something long buried, something that connects everything.”

The streaming site have also promised the next instalment will be “the biggest and most frightening season yet”.

After this first teaser, we can’t wait to see what Stranger Things 4 has in store, all we know is we must pray for the American.

