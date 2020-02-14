New Stranger Things 4 Trailer Confirms Hopper Is Alive As Netflix Promise The Next Series Will Be 'The Most Frightening Yet'

14 February 2020, 14:51

Stranger Things have dropped the first teaser trailer for series four – and Hopper is alive.

Just when all the clues were pointing to the official end of David Harbour’s character Hopper on Stranger Things, Netflix have confirmed the Hawkins Police Chief is alive and well.

In the first teaser trailer for Stranger Things 4, titled ‘From Russia with love’, we see a number of prisoners working on a railway track in blustering snow as armed guards patrol around them.

Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Undergoing Fourth Surgery For Bone Disorder

At the end of the clip we see a prisoner take off his hat and wipe his brow, only to see it’s the legend that is Hopper.

With a shaved head and a look of frustration in his eyes, we’re taking the clip as confirmation Eleven’s adopted dad is the American prisoner we saw the Russian soldiers reference at the end of season three.

The post-credits scene in the previous series saw the soldiers decide which prisoner to leave with a demogorgon and one of them said: “Not the American” which had us all clinging onto hope Hopper was the American in question.

David Harbour’s character’s was fate was unknown up until now, after he sacrificed himself in the explosion of the gate to the Upside Down to save the likes of Mike, Will, Dustin, and Eleven.

Filming on the new series is thought to have begun this month at the location where Sky One series Chernobyl was filmed.

And, in a statement, Netflix confirmed production for series four is underway.

Although fans will no doubt be thrilled to see Hopper is alive, it’s not all good news as he is being held as a prisoner in Kamchatka “where he will face dancers both human… and other.”

Back in the States, there is set to be “a new horror” surfacing, with the description explaining “something long buried, something that connects everything.”

The streaming site have also promised the next instalment will be “the biggest and most frightening season yet”.

After this first teaser, we can’t wait to see what Stranger Things 4 has in store, all we know is we must pray for the American.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Stranger Things News And Gossip

Stranger Things News

David Harbour won't be in Stranger Things 4

Stranger Things Season 4: Hopper Won’t Return To The Show, Cast List Confirms
Gaten Matarazzo has been diagnosed with cleidocranial dysplasia.

Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Undergoing Fourth Surgery For Bone Disorder
Joe Keery's hair has returned to its original, much-loved mullet style

Stranger Things’ Joe Keery’s Iconic Long Hair Is Back And The News Has Made Fans’ Entire Year
Stranger Things 4 begins filming very soon

Stranger Things 4 Filming ‘Starts Soon’ Millie Bobby Brown Reveals
Millie Bobby Brown's net worth at age 14

What Is Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown's Net Worth? Netflix Star Is Raking In $6 Million For Upcoming Enola Holmes Film
Stranger Things' stars were surprised at its success

Stranger Things’ David Harbour Reveals Cast Thought Netflix Show Would Be A ‘Disaster’

Hot On Capital

Sia's goddaughter makes an appearance in the popular Netflix film

To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You: Here's Why You Recognise The Cheerleader & What Popular Show She Starred In Before
Will You season 3 meet Delilah and Ellie's mum?

You Season 3 Fans Have A New Theory About Joe Goldberg’s Neighbour With Speculation It's Delilah And Ellie's Mum
Colleen Rooney isn't here for Rebekah Vardy's TV interview

Colleen Rooney Hits Back At Rebekah Vardy's Tearful TV Interview With Subtle Shade
Caroline Flack made her return to Instagram, sharing pictures with her dog

Caroline Flack Returns To Social Media Whilst Awaiting Trial For Allegedly Assaulting Her Boyfriend Lewis Burton
Who is the Octopus in The Masked Singer?

Who Is Octopus On The Masked Singer UK? Fans Suspect Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts After Clues
Sam Smith reviewed Billie Eilish's 'No Time To Die'

WATCH: Sam Smith Calls Billie Eilish's 'No Time To Die' "So Beautiful"

Sam Smith

TV & Film News

The Harry Potter actors have been good friends for years

Harry Potter Star Tom Felton Trolls Matthew Lewis' Instagram Photo Outside Hogwarts, Joking He ‘Bullied' Him
The winter series is shorter than usual

Love Island 2020 Final: When Does The Winter Series End & Which Couples Are Left?

Love Island

Siannise Fudge's speech is popular on TikTok

Love Island Fans Are Recreating Siânnise's Motivational Speech On TikTok

Love Island