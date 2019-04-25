WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Goes On Three Blind Dates With Fans

25 April 2019, 09:09

Lewis Capaldi has made it no secret that he's single, so Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp took it upon themselves to set him up on three blind dates.

Lewis Capaldi hasn't had much luck with the opposite sex. You know it's bad when you get ghosted by all four members of Little Mix.

Which is why Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp wanted to wingman the 'Someone You Loved' singer, by setting him up on three blind dates with fans.

> WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Gets Quizzed Whilst Cooking A Ready Meal

Lewis Capaldi dated fans on Capital Breakfast
Lewis Capaldi dated fans on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Capital

Lewis quizzed the three girls with some probing, personal questions, including how much it would cost to buy his love.

After interrogating the trio of hopeful singles, Lewis eventually opted for Laurel, and is set to wine and dine her in a local Nando's very soon. The chicken won't be the only spicy thing on this date.

> We're Catching Up With All Of The Stars Over On Our App!

But when Lewis isn't dating fans, he's setting off on his arena tour, which is set to take place next year, which will see him perform in the likes of London, Glasgow and Manchester.

