Lewis Capaldi Arena Tour: Everything To Know, From Dates To Venues

18 April 2019, 11:25 | Updated: 18 April 2019, 11:29

Lewis Capaldi is doing an arena tour in 2020
Picture: Twitter

Lewis Capaldi recently announced his arena tour, which will see him perform in the likes of London, Glasgow and Manchester in 2020. Here's all the details you need to know.

Lewis Capaldi is set to perform the likes of 'Someone You Loved' on his arena tour in 2020, after he announced the six-date-long tour.

From where to when you can see him, check out all of the details you need to know.

> WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Gushes Over His Bromance With Niall Horan In A Game Of 'To Bae, Or Not To Bae'

What are the dates for Lewis Capaldi's 2020 tour?

Lewis is set to perform at:

O2 Apollo, Manchester on 02 Monday

O2 Apollo, Manchester on 03 Tuesday

The SSE Hydro, Glasgow on 05 Thursday

Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff on 11 Wednesday

The SSE Arena Wembley, London on 12 Thursday

Lewis Capaldi caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Picture: Capital

When can I buy tickets for Lewis Capaldi's 2020 tour?

Lewis announced that fans who pre-order the album before 4PM on Tuesday, 23 April will be sent a pre-sale code on Tuesday, to order tickets.

What is LIVELIVE, that Lewis Capaldi has been working on?

LIVELIVE is a project that Lewis is very close to. It helps those who suffer from anxiety and panic attacks, and still want to attend the event, but offering support before and after the gig, as well as setting up designated help points in venues, and organising gig buddies for those who are attending alone.

