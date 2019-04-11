WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Gets Quizzed Whilst Cooking A Ready Meal

11 April 2019, 19:25 | Updated: 11 April 2019, 19:26

'Someone You Loved' singer Lewis Capaldi has taken on his strangest interview to date.

The Scottish star joined Jimmy Hill on the brand-new Capital Evening Show for an interview... with a twist.

Last time he was on the show, Lewis said he wasn't too fussed about the catering when he joins Ed Sheeran as the support act for his UK tour this summer and would be more than happy with a ready meal.

WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Gushes Over His Bromance With Niall Horan In A Game Of 'To Bae, Or Not To Bae'

Well, Jimmy put that to the test by taking Lewis to the Capital kitchenette and doing the whole chat whilst waiting for a cheese and tomato penne pasta dish to warm up in the microwave.

BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARD-BRITS
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARD-BRITS. Picture: Getty

Answering a series of quick fire questions before the microwave pinged, Lewis revealed his dream collaboration would be with David Attenborough and that he'd love to buy a house in Diss, an unusually-named town in Norfolk.

Lewis recounted his favourite childhood memory, when he cut his head open playing with his brother and his mum refused to take him to hospital and just handed him an ice lolly instead.

He also told a rather disturbing story about a time that a member of his band "trusted a fart a bit too much"... yep.

Listen to the Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill - Monday to Thursday from 7pm

Download the free Capital app to listen and keep up with all the latest things!

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Piece Of Your Heart artwork
    Piece Of Your Heart
    Meduza feat. Goodboys
    itunes
  2. 2
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  3. 3
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris feat. Rag N Bone Man
  4. 4
    So Am I artwork
    So Am I
    Ava Max
    itunes
  5. 5
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  6. 6
    Walk Me Home artwork
    Walk Me Home
    P!nk
    itunes
  7. 7
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  8. 8
    Sucker artwork
    Sucker
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  9. 9
    All Day and Night artwork
    All Day and Night
    Martin Solveig, Madison Beer, Jax Jones
    itunes
  10. 10
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba) artwork
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba)
    Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul
    itunes
  11. 11
    Dancing With A Stranger artwork
    Dancing With A Stranger
    Sam Smith & Normani
    itunes
  12. 12
    Here With Me (feat. CHVRCHES)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  13. 13
    MONOPOLY
    Victoria Monet, Ariana Grande
    itunes
  14. 14
    Don't Worry Bout Me artwork
    Don't Worry Bout Me
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  15. 15
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  16. 16
    Your Mrs
    JAY1
    itunes
  17. 17
    Better Man artwork
    Better Man
    Westlife
    itunes
  18. 18
    I'm So Tired artwork
    I'm So Tired
    Lauv & Troye Sivan
    itunes
  19. 19
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus) artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  20. 20
    Cool
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  21. 21
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  22. 22
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  23. 23
    Don't Feel Like Crying artwork
    Don't Feel Like Crying
    Sigrid
    itunes
  24. 24
    Talk artwork
    Talk
    Khalid
    itunes
  25. 25
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored artwork
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  26. 26
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  27. 27
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  28. 28
    What I like About You (feat. Theresa Rex)
    Jonas Blue
    itunes
  29. 29
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  30. 30
    Sunflower
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
    itunes
  31. 31
    Wow. (Nathan C Remix) artwork
    Wow. (Nathan C Remix)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  32. 32
    No One artwork
    No One
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  33. 33
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello & Bastille
    itunes
  34. 34
    Who Do You Love
    The Chainsmokers feat. 5 Seconds Of...
    itunes
  35. 35
    Last Hurrah
    Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  36. 36
    Thursday artwork
    Thursday
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  37. 37
    7 rings (Colin Jay Remix) artwork
    7 rings (Colin Jay Remix)
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  38. 38
    Juice artwork
    Juice
    Lizzo
    itunes
  39. 39
    bury a friend
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  40. 40
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Megan Barton-Hanson is releasing a tell-all book

Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson To Release ‘Tell-All’ Autobiography

News

Justin Bieber and Lil Dicky are rumoured to have a new song together

Justin Bieber & Lil Dicky's Collaboration: The Pair Are Ready To Drop A New Song

Justin Bieber

Jessie J and Channing Tatum have been in a relationship since 2018

Channing Tatum And Jessie J Dating Timeline: When Did He Break Up With Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan & How Many Kids Do They Have?

Jessie J

You season two will see Chris D'Elia among the cast

You Series 2 Reveals New Cast Member Chris D’Elia Has Joined The Netflix Show – And Fans Have Already Guessed His Role

TV & Film

BLACKPINK want to collaborate with Adele and Rita Ora

BLACKPINK Want To Collaborate With Adele And Rita Ora

News