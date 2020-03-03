When Is The Love Is Blind Netflix Reunion & Which Couples Are Still Together?

When is the Love Is Blind reunion and when can you watch it? Picture: Netflix/ Love Is Blind

**SPOILERS** As the series finale of Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' airs, everyone wants to know which couples are still together and married, and all will be revealed in a reunion special coming soon!

Netflix's Love Is Blind has well and truly taken over most of ours lives, as American singletons got engaged having only heard each other's voices- and after a dramatic finale, it's been announced a reunion special will air to reveal which couples are still together.

When is the Love Is Blind reunion?

It was announced a special reunion episode will air on Netflix on 5th March and will finally clear up which couples have stood the test of time (and marriage) and who remained together- even if they didn't say 'I Do' at the alter.

In the reunion special, the entire cast will gather to update us on their current relationship status and to look back at their time on the dramatic series.

The reunion special will also air on Netflix's YouTube channel, so there really is no way you can miss it!

Netflix's Love Is Blind VIP Viewing Party In Atlanta. Picture: Getty

Which couples are still together?

Although the cast were forbidden from posting anything that would tell people if their coupling worked out or not until the finale had aired, it has since emerged at least two of the couples are definitely still together- Lauren and Cameron, who have gushed about how in love they still are (yay!) as well as Barnett and Amber.

Netflix's Love Is Blind VIP Viewing Party In Atlanta. Picture: Getty

Lauren and Cameron have been gushing about each other all over their Instagram pages, as have Barnett and Amber, but it's those who were jilted at the alter everyone's curious about.

Jessica and Mark are no longer together after she declined to marry him, with Jessica telling Entertainment Weekly she tried to leave the show half way through the process after her dog became critically ill.

She said: "I had to stay. I definitely had a conversation about leaving and I wasn’t able to do that. My dog got sick too, and almost died during the show, I had so much other stuff going on."

She also admitted she and Mark has spoken and agreed they weren't going to get married to each other despite Mark getting emotional when she eventually turned him down at the alter.

As for Gianina and Damien? It remains pretty foggy what's happened between the pair, as they don't exist on each others socials, and he very dramatically turned her down on their wedding day, so this is the couple most people will be looking out for on the reunion.

Is Love Really Blind?

We still aren't entirely sure to be honest.

