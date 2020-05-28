Lewys Ball Launches ‘Pop Off’ Podcast With First Guest Little Mix Star Jade Thirlwall

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall is the first celeb guest on Lewys Balls' 'Pop Off' podcast. Picture: Global/Instagram

Lewys Ball caught up with Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall for the very first episode of his ‘Pop Off’ podcast.

Lewys Ball is the King of Sass, so when we heard he was launching a brand new podcast to discuss all things pop culture, we wanted in!

‘Pop Off’ will see Lewys take a deep dive into the hottest pop culture debates and the YouTuber and beauty guru, also known as LookingForLewys, will be joined by a special guest each week.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Is The Cutest In Quarantine As She Bakes ‘Break Up Song’ Cookies

Episode 1 of 'Pop Off' is available to download now. Picture: Global

Together, they’ll dissect the biggest pop and social media moments and inevitably serve up some piping hot tea along the way.

For episode one, Lewys is joined by the Sass Queen herself, Jade Thirlwall, and it’s a 25 minute, no hold barred, chat about everything from Nicki Minaj’s first no.1 single in America to Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’ video.

The Little Mix star has already tweeted saying how much she 'loved it'.

So what are you waiting for? Go check it out, hun!

Loved itttttt 💕✨ can’t wait to listen 💖 Jade x https://t.co/XFHsFm3aCj — Little Mix (@LittleMix) May 27, 2020

Listen:

Global Player

Apple

Spotify

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celeb News And Gossip