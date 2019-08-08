Love Island’s Belle Hassan Admits Her Famous Dad Pulled Strings To Get Her On The Show

Belle Hassan's dad is a famous actor. Picture: instagram/itv2

Belle Hassan has admitted she only got on Love Island because her famous dad pulled some strings.

Love Island’s Belle Hassan has revealed her dad, actor Tamer Hassan, helped secure her place in the villa.

She told Closer: "I had a conversation with my dad and he asked me if I wanted to do the show.

"I didn’t really think much of it and before I knew it one of his friends [got me in contact] with someone at ITV and then I did the audition and started the application process."

It was revealed last week that over 80,000 people applied for the series but only six of the 2019 Islanders were selected through the application process. The rest were headhunted by the show’s casting team.

Joe Garratt, Ovie Soko, Michael Griffiths and Amy Hart were among the ones who applied , while the likes of Curtis Pritchard and Tommy Fury had agents who secured their places on the show.

There seems to be some bad blood going on between the Love Islanders since they left the villa. Belle called Molly-Mae Hague ‘two faced’ and claimed she ‘tactically’ voted her and Anton Danyluk as the least compatible couple to help further her chances of scooping the £50k prize fund.

Then Anton unfollowed Molly-Mae and he has since been accused of ‘encouraging’ trolls to drag her.

Anna Vakili also liked some ‘mean’ tweets about Molly-Mae and the fact her teddy got more air time than her on Love Island: The Reunion.

