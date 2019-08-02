Love Island’s Anton Danyluk Reveals Reason He Unfollowed Molly-Mae Hague On Instagram

Anton Danyluk has revealed why he unfollowed his fellow Love Islander, Molly-Mae Hague, on Instagram.

Love Island star Anton Danyluk has unfollowed Molly-Mae Hague on Instagram and revealed they ‘didn’t say a word to each other’ in the villa.

He told a tabloid: “When I was in the villa, I didn't follow anyone, my management followed every islander.

"But on the outside, when I noticed Molly-Mae on my newsfeed, I unfollowed her.

"I have nothing against her, we just didn't speak in the villa.

“We would be in the same room and wouldn't say a word to each other.”

He added: “A lot of people think it's because they voted us out but that's nothing to do with it, we just never got on.

"She's a lovely girl but just not my type of person.

"We just never clicked and she didn't like it after I put her in her place earlier in the show. But I got on with everyone else really well."

Anton’s girlfriend, Belle Hassan, accused Moll-Mae of ‘tactically’ voting for her and Anton to be dumped from villa, and called her ‘two-faced’.

Molly-Mae then hit back, telling Metro.co.uk: “I’ve not got my phone back so I’ve not seen any of this, but it is a shame. Tommy and I are hopefully going to speak to Anton and Belle when we get out, and just chat to them about it.”

She also insisted there was no truth in the claims.

“No, no tactics used at all, absolutely none,” she added.

“People can say what they want, and they’re entitled to their opinions, but we had to choose someone at the end of the day. We had to pick a couple. It was hard but we did what we did and it was a joint decision between Tommy and I. There were no tactics involved whatsoever.

“As for being fake, I spoke last night in the show… Tommy knows how I feel about him, I know how I feel about Tommy. The Islanders know how I feel about him because we made it to the final, we made it through a lot of the Islander votes… ‘I think if I had been fake at all, we definitely wouldn’t have made it that far. The people that really matter to me know how I feel about Tommy, and that’s all that really matters at the end of the day.”

The show may be over but the drama continues!

