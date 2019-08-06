Anton Danyluk Slammed For ‘Encouraging’ Trolls To Drag Molly-Mae Hague On Instagram

6 August 2019, 17:12 | Updated: 6 August 2019, 17:25

Anton has received a backlash from fans.
Anton Danyluk has been accused of ‘encouraging’ Love Island fans to troll Molly-Mae.

Love Island’s Anton Danyluk and Molly-Mae Hague didn’t seem to have any beef while they were in the villa. However, that’s all changed now they’re back in the UK.

Things got frosty between the pair when Anton unfollowed the influencer on Instagram. Caroline Flack then called him out over it during Love Island: The Reunion but he insisted the reason was because they ‘never saw eye to eye’ on the show.

Curtis Pritchard Reveals He’s Open To Relationships With Men But 'Sees A Future' With Maura Higgins

However, this was all news to Molly-Mae who said she thought they were friends. #Awkward.

Anton has now been accused of ‘encouraging’ trolls to drag the influencer on his Instagram.

One Twitter user commented on his latest post, writing: “Money-Mae looking for her follow back.”

Molly-Mae was nicknamed ‘Money-Mae’ by trolls on Twitter who claimed she was faking her romance with Tommy Fury in a bid to scoop the £50k prize fund.

Anton replied with several laughing faces, which prompted an angry response from his followers who labelled his behaviour ‘immature’ and ‘mean’.

One wrote: “Sad that you encourage this.”

Another added: “Don't understand the reasoning behind him commenting things like this because it's making himself look like such a fool. You would've thought his management would be advising him against such comments/disparaging remarks about Molly-Mae but I guess not.”

A third wrote: “Surely at this point he can just ignore the Molly-Mae stuff. They aren't ever going to be friends, that's fine, leave it at that.”

Tommy Fury called Anton ‘childish’ during a chat with Capital Breakfast on Tuesday morning.

Speaking to Roman, Vick and Sonny, he said: “I think it’s a bit childish because we’re all good friends here and there’s no need for any bad blood and on mine and Molly’s part, there’s no bad blood, we wish him all the best.”

