Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague Hits Back At Belle Hassan For Calling Her ‘Two-Faced’

Moll-Mae and Belle have got beef. Picture: ITV2

Molly-Mae Hague has responded to Belle Hassan’s ‘two-faced’ comments.

Love Island runner up Molly-Mae Hague has hit back at Belle Hassan for calling her ‘two-faced’.

The Instagram influencer, who finished second place on the hit dating show along with boyfriend Tommy Fury, has just arrived back in the UK following an 8-week stint in the famous villa.

Molly and Tommy voted for Belle and Anton Danyluk as the least compatible couple which resulted in them being dumped by the public just days before the final. When Belle exited the villa, she accused Molly of ‘tactically’ voting her and Anton out so that her and Tommy could win.

Molly has now hit back, saying ‘it is a shame’ that Belle has called her out.

She told Metro.co.uk: “I’ve not got my phone back so I’ve not seen any of this, but it is a shame. Tommy and I are hopefully going to speak to Anton and Belle when we get out, and just chat to them about it.”

The blonde beauty then insisted there was no truth in the claims.

“No, no tactics used at all, absolutely none,” she added.

“People can say what they want, and they’re entitled to their opinions, but we had to choose someone at the end of the day. We had to pick a couple. It was hard but we did what we did and it was a joint decision between Tommy and I. There were no tactics involved whatsoever.

“As for being fake, I spoke last night in the show… Tommy knows how I feel about him, I know how I feel about Tommy. The Islanders know how I feel about him because we made it to the final, we made it through a lot of the Islander votes… ‘I think if I had been fake at all, we definitely wouldn’t have made it that far. The people that really matter to me know how I feel about Tommy, and that’s all that really matters at the end of the day.”

