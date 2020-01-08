How Much Is Laura Whitmore Getting Paid For Love Island? Her Six-Figure Deal Is Reportedly More Than Caroline Flack's

8 January 2020, 11:43

Laura Whitmore also gets product endorsements for Love Island
Laura Whitmore also gets product endorsements for Love Island. Picture: PA

Love Island's Laura Whitmore is allegedly getting paid a six-figure sum to replace Caroline Flack.

Laura Whitmore is set to host Love Island for the first time and is reportedly getting paid £600,000 for the gig.

The huge amount comes from product endorsements off the back of the series.

Love Island Star Ollie Williams’ Luxury Lifestyle As Heir To Polzeath Beach And 900-Acre Cornwall Estate

The 34-year-old presenter's pay off is also much larger than her boyfriend Iain Stirling's, who is the voice of the show, as he is rumoured to be making £100,000 per series.

The Irish TV star will be joining her beau in South Africa and replacing her friend, Caroline Flack, as the host.

Laura recently praised Caroline for being ‘incredibly gracious and supportive’ towards her and admitted she feels pressure to ‘give the role the justice it deserves’.

Laura said: “She has been incredibly gracious and supportive of me taking on the role for the winter series.

“She’s a brilliant host and I just hope that I can give the role the justice it deserves while she is taking some time off.”

The 40-year-old presenter was forced to quit the show following her arrest for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

Caroline Flack showed her support to Laura Whitmore
Caroline Flack showed her support to Laura Whitmore. Picture: Instagram

She took to her Instagram story to write: “I’m glad it’s Laura [heart] she loves the show as much as I do… again … thank you for your continuous messages of support.

“It’s a really rough time but I’m doing all I can to keep my head above water and sort this all out [heart].”

The line-up has been confirmed and it sees hopeful singletons from Rochelle Humes’ sister, Sophie Piper, to Lewis Capaldi’s ex-gilrfriend, Paige Turley, heading to Cape Town.

The winter series airs on Sunday, January 12 on ITV2.

> Download our app to get the latest news on Love Island 2020

Latest Love Island News

Laura Whitmore has dated a few famous faces.

Who Has Love Island’s Laura Whitmore Dated? From Paolo Nutini To Iain Stirling, Here’s The Presenter’s Relationship History
Fans think Love Islander Nas looks like Mo Salah

Love Island Fans Are Joking That Nas Looks A Lot Like Footballer Mohamed Salah
Ollie Williams lives a lavish lifestyle as the heir of the Lanhydrock Estate

Love Island Star Ollie Williams’ Luxury Lifestyle As Heir To Polzeath Beach And 900-Acre Cornwall Estate
The 'Love Island' villa was used in Miley Cyrus's 'Black Mirror' episode

The Love Island Villa Was Miley Cyrus's 'Prison' In Ashley O Black Mirror Episode
Where will Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling stay in South Africa?

Where Will Love Island Hosts Laura Whitmore And Iain Stirling Stay In South Africa?

Hot On Capital

Louis Tomlinson is NOT engaged.

Is Louis Tomlinson Engaged? One Direction Star Denies Claims He Proposed To Girlfriend Eleanor Calder

Louis Tomlinson

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are in London together

Why Are Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello In London?

Shawn Mendes

Kylie Jenner was called out for being 'disconnected from reality'

Kylie Jenner Donates $1Million To Australian Relief Effort After Facing Huge Backlash Over Real Fur Post
Lizzo thanked workers for their help during Australian bushfire

Lizzo Flew To Australian Food Bank To Help Communities Affected By Bushfire
Ariana Grande sued for posting photos of herself

Ariana Grande Sued By Same Paparazzi For Second Time For Using Their Photo On Her Instagram

Ariana Grande

Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie look so alike

Is Sex Education's Emma Mackey Related To Margot Robbie?

More Movies & TV News

When is the winter Love Island final?

When Is The Winter Love Island Final & How Long Is The South African Series?
Timothée Chalamet set to play Bob Dylan in biopic

Timothée Chalamet Is Set To Play Bob Dylan In Upcoming Film 'Going Electric'
2020 Love Islanders' Instagram accounts

All The Love Island 2020 Contestants' Instagram Handles

Charlotte Crosby opened up about her split from Joshua Ritchie

Charlotte Crosby Reveals Truth About 'Bad Break-Up' With Joshua Ritchie On Australian I'm A Celeb
Love Island's Eve Gale has been linked to Tyga

Love Island 2020 Contestant Eve Gale's Link To Kylie Jenner Explained