How Much Is Laura Whitmore Getting Paid For Love Island? Her Six-Figure Deal Is Reportedly More Than Caroline Flack's

Laura Whitmore also gets product endorsements for Love Island. Picture: PA

Love Island's Laura Whitmore is allegedly getting paid a six-figure sum to replace Caroline Flack.

Laura Whitmore is set to host Love Island for the first time and is reportedly getting paid £600,000 for the gig.

The huge amount comes from product endorsements off the back of the series.

The 34-year-old presenter's pay off is also much larger than her boyfriend Iain Stirling's, who is the voice of the show, as he is rumoured to be making £100,000 per series.

The Irish TV star will be joining her beau in South Africa and replacing her friend, Caroline Flack, as the host.

Laura recently praised Caroline for being ‘incredibly gracious and supportive’ towards her and admitted she feels pressure to ‘give the role the justice it deserves’.

Laura said: “She has been incredibly gracious and supportive of me taking on the role for the winter series.

“She’s a brilliant host and I just hope that I can give the role the justice it deserves while she is taking some time off.”

The 40-year-old presenter was forced to quit the show following her arrest for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

Caroline Flack showed her support to Laura Whitmore. Picture: Instagram

She took to her Instagram story to write: “I’m glad it’s Laura [heart] she loves the show as much as I do… again … thank you for your continuous messages of support.

“It’s a really rough time but I’m doing all I can to keep my head above water and sort this all out [heart].”

The line-up has been confirmed and it sees hopeful singletons from Rochelle Humes’ sister, Sophie Piper, to Lewis Capaldi’s ex-gilrfriend, Paige Turley, heading to Cape Town.

The winter series airs on Sunday, January 12 on ITV2.

