Love Island Hosts Laura Whitmore And Caroline Flack’s Friendship: Have They Ever Worked Together?

7 January 2020, 17:22

Caroline Flack and Laura Whitmore are friends away from the TV industry
Caroline Flack and Laura Whitmore are friends away from the TV industry. Picture: Getty

Laura Whitmore is stepping in for Caroline Flack for the new series of winter Love Island.

After Caroline Flack stepped down from her role as Love Island host in December, it was later announced Laura Whitmore would be taking over the winter edition following days of speculation about who it could possibly be.

Laura will be joining her voiceover boyfriend Iain Stirling on the 2020 series, which starts on 12 January, flying out to South Africa less than a week before the ITV2 show’s launch.

All The Love Island 2020 Contestants' Instagram Handles

And in the run-up to the brand new series, Caroline and Laura have continued to support each other, with the Irish TV star saying she had numerous conversations with the original presenter before agreeing to take over.

Have Caroline and Laura worked together in the past, and are they friends outside of the industry? Here’s what we know about their friendship.

Caroline Flack and Laura Whitmore have attended many showbiz events together
Caroline Flack and Laura Whitmore have attended many showbiz events together. Picture: Getty

Have Caroline and Laura worked together before?

The Love Island stars haven’t worked together before, but we know the ladies are firm friends away from the working world as they’ve been pictured hanging out together on numerous occasions over the years.

By Caroline working closely with Laura’s boyfriend Iain for the past five years, the ladies no doubt got to see more of each other during the summers.

They have also appeared occasionally on one another’s Instagram accounts, with one picture in 2016 capturing the TV stars sat side by side as they pose with sailor hats on.

What has Caroline Flack said about Laura Whitmore stepping in?

Caroline Flack said she's 'glad' it's Laura Whitmore stepping in for her
Caroline Flack said she's 'glad' it's Laura Whitmore stepping in for her. Picture: Caroline Flack/Instagram

When Laura was confirmed to be taking over, Caroline took to Instagram Stories to say she was happy with her replacement.

She wrote: “I’m glad it’s Laura [heart] she loves the show as much as I do.”

When announcing her news Laura described Caroline as a “brilliant host and friend”, saying she even pushed her to take on the job.

Laura said on Instagram: “She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice.”

What has Laura Whitmore said about taking over from Caroline Flack?

Caroline Flack and Laura Whitmore have known each other for years
Caroline Flack and Laura Whitmore have known each other for years. Picture: Getty

Ahead of the new winter series, Laura said Caroline has been “supportive” of her taking over and is hoping she can do the role justice while she takes some time away.

Laura told the tabloids: “I know she’s got a strong network of people around her who are supporting her throughout all of this.

“She has been incredibly gracious and supportive of me taking on the role for the winter series.

“She’s a brilliant host and I just hope that I can give the role the justice it deserves while she is taking some time off.”

Love Island begins on 12 January.

