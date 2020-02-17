Caroline Flack’s Close Friend Olly Murs Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To Former X Factor Co-Star: ‘I Haven’t Stopped Crying’

Olly Murs shared a heartbreaking tribute to friend Caroline Flack. Picture: Getty

Olly Murs has posted an emotional message about the tragic loss of his good friend Caroline Flack, describing her as “like a sister”.

After the shocking death of former Love Island host Caroline Flack on Saturday 15 February, Olly Murs posted a heartfelt tribute to the 40-year-old, saying he “hasn’t stopped crying.”

Alongside a photo of the pals with their arms around each other, Olly, 35, said his “heart is forever broken”.

He wrote: “From the first moment we met in Birmingham 2011 and had literally 10mins to say hello, get mic’d up and head out to work together on Xtra. We never stopped laughing, flirting (who can forget that), eating cheeseburger chasers, singing (which I always loved hearing), the arguments (which I never won), the disagreements on what jokes to say or what outfits you should wear [sic].

“These are the moments I’ve always cherished but right now as I write this it’s hit me I won’t have them moments again.”

Olly described the TV star as “like a sister”, saying they’d “kiss and make up” whenever they saw each other after a long time apart.

He continued: “I haven’t stopped crying since the news, after we stopped working together in 2015 we didn’t see each other as much as we should have but we always spoke on the phone or messaged plus whenever I did see ya out and about, like a sister we’d just kiss and make up and was back being us every single time.”

Olly said he never listened to the reports about Caroline but remained concerned for her welfare.

“I remember messaging you at your toughest time to let you know that I never read or listened to any of the crap people were saying about you, I was just worried about my friend.”

The heartbroken star added: “I always knew how fragile you were but I never ever thought this would be the last contact we would have. We always said we was friends for life and trust me you will be with me forever.

“My kids will know you, my grandkids will and then I’ll see you again, give you a huge hug, a huge kiss, get mic’d up and have you by my side again. This will hurt forever, love you cazza, Your Ols.”

Olly and Caroline became friends after hosting Xtra Factor together in 2011 before they went on to host the main X Factor show in 2015.

Caroline has been the centre of thousands of heartfelt tributes since the news of her death broke on Saturday.

If you need someone to talk to, you can contact Samaritans free any time on 116 123 and samaritans.org.

