Have Love Island's Ayo and Jess split? Ayo sparks shock break up rumour

25 October 2024, 12:33

Ayo and Jess appear to have split three months after Love Island 2024 aired
Ayo and Jess appear to have split three months after Love Island 2024 aired. Picture: Instagram: @ayomi.ao, @jessleighanne_

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Ayo Odykoya has made a bold move on Instagram heavily suggesting he and Jess Spencer have officially split.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It’s been three months since the world was graced by the most unhinged season of Love Island to date which resulted in a top five consisting of; winners Mimii and Josh, Ciaran and Nicole, Matilda and Sean, Ayo and Jess and of course who can forget, Joey Essex and Jessy.

Three of five couples have confirmed their split since the show ended, but over the last week, Ayo Odukoya has made some big moves that seem to suggest that he and Jess Spencer have broken up too, leaving Nicole and Ciaran as the only remaining couple to stay together.

Ayo and Jess turned the villa on its head after returning from Casa Amor arm in arm, leaving Mimii (who had invested all her energy into the man up until that point) single.

Love Island Jess and Ayo appear to have split
Love Island Jess and Ayo appear to have split. Picture: Channel 4

However, it soon became obvious that Ayo and Jess shared great banter and a certain connection that he and Mimii appeared to have been missing, and Jess’s grace about the whole situation quickly made her a fan favourite.

Unfortunately, it was not meant to be. Over the last week, Ayo has wiped his Instagram of Jess. He’s removed most of the images of her from his feed with the exception of the pair on the red carpet together at the National Television Awards in 2024.

He also stopped liking any of her news posts as well as gone ahead and edited his old captions to remove any mention of her.

While it's not a concrete confirmation of their split, what else could this possibly mean? Why would Ayo want to erase Jess from his social media presence completely unless they were no longer dating?

Jess seems to have followed suit, wiping her Instagram except for one post celebrating the end of their season of Love Island. However, fans have somehow concluded that she may have been the reason for the split and that Ayo has been left the hurt party.

Vicious rumours have circulated online that claim Jess cheated on Ayo, even though she showed herself to be a loyal, kind-hearted and very funny girl on the reality dating show.

Things got so bad that Jess had to jump on social media to clap back at the hateful comments, replying to someone on Snapchat who felt the need to message her saying: “Cheater, you don’t deserve Ayo.”

She simply replied to the comment writing: “These apps are full of absolute idiots. Where do you get your information from?”

Jess snapped back at a comment on Snapchat
Jess snapped back at a comment on Snapchat. Picture: Snapchat

Jess has put to bed the cheating allegations, however, she didn’t speak out against the breakup rumours, which once again seem to have confirmed the couple’s split.

The break-up may come as a shock to some as the pair placed fourth in the show and seemed very happy with one another, however many fans may be rejoicing right now because Ayo and Mimii are both single again…. Could that old flame be reignited?

It's not completely out of the question considering Ayo’s own family were more supportive of his relationship with Mimii than with Jess when they visited the villa during the show.

