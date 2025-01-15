How long is Love Island All Stars 2025 on for?

15 January 2025, 20:55

The cast of Love Island All Stars will be on our screens for five weeks
The cast of Love Island All Stars will be on our screens for five weeks. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

How many weeks is ITV2's Love Island All Stars on for this year? Here's when the villa of love finishes and the potential final date.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars 2025 will be taking over our screens for the majority of winter as we watch our favourite past contestants including Kaz Crossley, Scott Thomas, Olivia Hawkins and Luca Bish spend the start of the year looking for love.

However, with ITV2 now producing two shows a year, All Stars and the summer version, how long exactly will it be on for? And when will the final be?

As we're just beginning our All Stars journey for 2025, we've already seen some epic bombshells in the form of Ekin-Su and Casey O'Gorman, along with a former couple Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville attempting to get closure on their explosive relationship.

With plenty more drama to come (isn't there always?!), here's how long Love Island All Stars 2025 will be on our screens for including the potential final date.

Love Island All Stars 2025 sitting around the fire pit
Love Island All Stars 2025 are competing for a £50,000 prize pot. Picture: ITV2

How long is Love Island All Stars 2025 on for?

As it's very early in the schedule, ITV2 producers have yet to confirm how long this series is on for.

However, what we do know is in 2024, which saw Molly Smith and Tom Clare crowned as the winners, the show lasted for five weeks. This is a much shorter run time than the show has in the summer. Producers were worried it would be "overkill" if they did two long seasons and therefore reduced the amount of weeks they would be filming for.

With Love Island All Stars on for a shorter amount of time, this means key parts to the show are being scrapped, like Casa Amor, with new twists and turns along the way.

When did Love Island All Stars 2025 start?

In 2025, we were introduced to the original line up officially on Monday 13th January.

On the opening night, we saw the public vote to couple up contestants which saw Scott and India, Kaz and Curtis, Nas and Catherine and Luca and Olivia put into pairs. This of course, quickly turned dramatic when they dropped the ultimate bombshell that was Ekin-Su with the power to steal any male contestant she wanted.

Love Island All Stars 2025 has welcomed back Kaz Crossley, Ekin-Su, Gabby Allen and more
Love Island All Stars 2025 has welcomed back Kaz Crossley, Ekin-Su, Gabby Allen and more. Picture: ITV2

When is the Love Island All Stars 2025 final and what do they win?

Of course, no official final date has been confirmed by Love Island producers but if we work out the run time of five weeks, the final will take place around February 17th.

The winning couple will find themselves sharing a generous prize pot of £50,000 and of course, the gift of true love. Or at least we hope.

