Kendall Jenner Finally Speaks Out On Caitlyn's I'm A Celeb Stint By Sharing Emotional Message For Her Dad

28 November 2019, 11:38 | Updated: 28 November 2019, 11:42

Kendall Jenner hit back at fans who called her out for not supporting her dad
Kendall Jenner hit back at fans who called her out for not supporting her dad. Picture: Instagram

Kendall Jenner has finally spoken out about her dad’s appearance on I’m A Celeb.

Kendall Jenner penned an adorable message to her dad, Caitlyn, in support of her appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2019.

The 24-year-old model took to her Instagram story to share a video of the iconic moment on the show, where Nadine Coyle taught Caitlyn, Jacqueline Jossa, and Adele Roberts Girls Aloud’s ‘The Promise’ dance routine.

Who Is Caitlyn Jenner’s Partner Sophia Hutchins And When Did She Meet The I'm A Celebrity Star? Everything We Know About Their Relationship

She wrote: “Always rooting for you [heart emoji], strongest person on the [earth]. Just cuz I’m not posting doesn’t mean I’m not supporting. I love my dad! Everyone chill.”

Caitlyn's account, which is being managed by her partner, Sophia Hutchins, reposted it, adding: "@kendalljenner the best."

Kendall Jenner posted about her dad on her Instagram story
Kendall Jenner posted about her dad on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Days before, Kendall subtly reached out to her campmate father as she liked a video of the same dance clip on Caitlyn’s Instagram account.

Soon after, her younger sister, Kylie, liked a photo Sophia had posted, supporting the star.

Caitlyn’s step-daughter, Kim Kardashian, was the first to acknowledge her appearance on the show, after taking to Twitter to respond to a post by the official I’m A Celeb account, which read: “Need this as my alarm tone! @CaitlynJenner.”

The mother-of-four retweeted it, writing: “I literally recorded this and set this as my alarm a few weeks ago!”

Fans had previously been calling out the Kardashian-Jenner clan for not publicly acknowledging their dad’s success in the show, with one posting: “It’s kinda sad that Caitlyn Jenner has been on I’m a Celeb for a few days now and not one of the Kardashian’s/Jenner’s has shown their response for her and instead swatching eyeshadow pallets #ImACeleb [sic].”

Fans were calling out the Kardashian-Jenners for not supporting Caitlyn
Fans were calling out the Kardashian-Jenners for not supporting Caitlyn. Picture: Twitter
Fans were calling out the Kardashian-Jenners for not supporting Caitlyn
Fans were calling out the Kardashian-Jenners for not supporting Caitlyn. Picture: Twitter

“I expected not to like Caitlyn Jenner but now I feel really sad cos she’s so down to earth and I’ve realised not one of the kardashians/Jenner have even shown support or wished her good luck [sic],” added another.

The former Olympian has spoken so highly about her kids and grandchildren whilst on the show, so viewers are glad her family have finally spoken out.

She has become one of the nation’s favourites in the jungle, with fans dubbing her ‘likely to win’.

After previously appearing on the US version in 2003, she has returned to be the ever-supportive and motivational campmate we all needed on our screens!

> Download Our App For All The Latest I'm A Celeb News

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Im A Celeb has announced a new take on a Bushtucker trial

What Is I’m A Celeb’s First Ever ‘Reckoning’ Trial? ‘Sinister Circus’ Sees Roman Kemp & Jacqueline Jossa Set To Compete
Sophia Hutchins slams Piers Morgan's 'distasteful questions'

WATCH: Sophia Hutchins Slams 'Joke Of A Journalist' Piers Morgan Over 'Distasteful' Caitlyn Jenner Interview
Caitlyn Jenner was voted to be camp leader

Caitlyn Jenner Becomes New Camp Leader On I’m A Celeb And Fans Have The Best Reaction
Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner

Who Is Caitlyn Jenner’s Partner Sophia Hutchins And When Did She Meet The I'm A Celebrity Star? Everything We Know About Their Relationship

Features

Roman Kemp and Caitlyn Jenner are amongst Twitter's favourites to win

I’m A Celeb 2019 Social Media Predictions: From Roman Kemp To Caitlyn Jenner - Here's Who Appears To Be The Favourites
Jacqueline Jossa has been 'sending signals' to husband Dan Osborne

Jacqueline Jossa ‘Sending Signal’ To Husband Dan During I’m A Celeb After Cheating Allegations

Hot On Capital

Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson filmed their cosy evening in together

Chris Hughes Films Girlfriend Jesy Nelson Twerking In Her Pyjamas After Calling Her His ‘Future Wife’

Little Mix

Shawn Mendes enjoys Camila Cabello's stretch marks

Camila Cabello On Shawn Mendes Loving Her Stretch Marks & Her Pet Names For Him
Ariana Grande called Billie Eilish 'my sweet baby'

Ariana Grande Calls Billie Eilish ‘My Sweet Baby’ After 'Bad Guy' Singer Admits She'd Swap Lives With Her

Ariana Grande

Little Mix have wrapped up a tour and dropped a clothing line

What's Next For Little Mix In 2020 After LM5 Tour? Sixth Album, TV Show & Summer Tour Announced!

Little Mix

Ariana Grande responded to a meme about her long sleeves

Ariana Grande Asks Fans To Leave Her Alone After Seeing A Meme Roasting Her

Ariana Grande

Millie Bobby Brown's net worth at age 14

What Is Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown's Net Worth? Netflix Star Is Raking In $6 Million For Upcoming Enola Holmes Film

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Roman Kemp impressed viewers with his David Attenborough impression

All Of Roman Kemp's Hilarious Impressions On I'm A Celeb Including David Attenborough And Ant And Dec
The pair have come under fire.

I’m A Celeb Viewers Turn On James Haskell And Ian Wright As Pair Are Voted To Take On Next Bushtucker Trial
Fans noticed Ant and Dec's watches were covered on I'm A Celebrity...

Why Are Ant And Dec's Watches Covered During I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!?
Gabby Allen brands ex, Rak-Su's Myles Stephenson as a snake

Gabby Allen Likes Tweets Slamming I'm A Celeb's Myles Stephenson As A Snake
Cliff Parisi in I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb Viewers Question Why Cliff Parisi Is Missing Bushtucker Trials Due To 'Medical Grounds'
Dan has been posting about his journey on Instagram.

Dan Osborne Flies Out To Support I’m A Celeb Star Wife Jacqueline Jossa Amid Cheating Claims