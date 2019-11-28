Kendall Jenner Finally Speaks Out On Caitlyn's I'm A Celeb Stint By Sharing Emotional Message For Her Dad

Kendall Jenner hit back at fans who called her out for not supporting her dad. Picture: Instagram

Kendall Jenner has finally spoken out about her dad’s appearance on I’m A Celeb.

Kendall Jenner penned an adorable message to her dad, Caitlyn, in support of her appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2019.

The 24-year-old model took to her Instagram story to share a video of the iconic moment on the show, where Nadine Coyle taught Caitlyn, Jacqueline Jossa, and Adele Roberts Girls Aloud’s ‘The Promise’ dance routine.

She wrote: “Always rooting for you [heart emoji], strongest person on the [earth]. Just cuz I’m not posting doesn’t mean I’m not supporting. I love my dad! Everyone chill.”

Caitlyn's account, which is being managed by her partner, Sophia Hutchins, reposted it, adding: "@kendalljenner the best."

Kendall Jenner posted about her dad on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Days before, Kendall subtly reached out to her campmate father as she liked a video of the same dance clip on Caitlyn’s Instagram account.

Soon after, her younger sister, Kylie, liked a photo Sophia had posted, supporting the star.

Caitlyn’s step-daughter, Kim Kardashian, was the first to acknowledge her appearance on the show, after taking to Twitter to respond to a post by the official I’m A Celeb account, which read: “Need this as my alarm tone! @CaitlynJenner.”

The mother-of-four retweeted it, writing: “I literally recorded this and set this as my alarm a few weeks ago!”

Fans had previously been calling out the Kardashian-Jenner clan for not publicly acknowledging their dad’s success in the show, with one posting: “It’s kinda sad that Caitlyn Jenner has been on I’m a Celeb for a few days now and not one of the Kardashian’s/Jenner’s has shown their response for her and instead swatching eyeshadow pallets #ImACeleb [sic].”

I literally recorded this and set this as my alarm a few weeks ago! https://t.co/HNYmv8KJ9m — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 23, 2019

Fans were calling out the Kardashian-Jenners for not supporting Caitlyn. Picture: Twitter

“I expected not to like Caitlyn Jenner but now I feel really sad cos she’s so down to earth and I’ve realised not one of the kardashians/Jenner have even shown support or wished her good luck [sic],” added another.

The former Olympian has spoken so highly about her kids and grandchildren whilst on the show, so viewers are glad her family have finally spoken out.

She has become one of the nation’s favourites in the jungle, with fans dubbing her ‘likely to win’.

After previously appearing on the US version in 2003, she has returned to be the ever-supportive and motivational campmate we all needed on our screens!

