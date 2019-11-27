Who Is Caitlyn Jenner’s Partner Sophia Hutchins And When Did She Meet The I'm A Celebrity Star? Everything We Know About Their Relationship

Caitlyn Jenner’s close friend Sophia Hutchins described their relationship as ‘family’.

As Caitlyn Jenner takes on the I’m A Celebrity jungle, her rumoured partner Sophia Hutchins has opened up about their bond.

Sophia appeared on Good Morning Britain, chatting with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid about the reality TV star, and it wasn’t long before she was grilled on their relationship.

Piers dived straight in with the question, asking why they’re not officially together despite living together.

Sophia responded: “We have a really special relationship, I don’t think we need to be an item to have a really special relationship, whatever ‘an item’ means… I am here for Caitlyn 1000 per cent and Caitlyn is here for me 1000 per cent.

“The best way to describe our relationship is partners in every sense of the word, when it comes to work, family, there’s no denying it.”

Who is Sophia Hutchins and how old is she?

Sophia is a 23-year-old business woman and university graduate, who recently came up with an odourless SPF 50+ sunscreen mist which can be applied after putting on make up.

She is also a transgender woman, working as the CEO of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, which “promotes equality and combat discrimination by providing grants to organisations that empower and improve the lives of transgender people".

How long has Sophia been Caitlyn’s friend?

The pair met in 2015 and Sophia even appeared in a number of episodes of Caitlyn’s reality show, I Am Cait, after revealing her transformation with a Vanity Fair cover shoot.

Despite endless relationship rumours, the women continue to deny they’re dating and instead describe their bond as “partners in everything we do”.

Sophia also lives with Caitlyn, 70, at her lavish Malibu home.

What has Sophia said about Caitlyn being in the jungle?

Sophia and Caitlyn make it no secret they’re very involved in each other’s lives, happy to praise one another when quizzed in interviews.

The budding entrepreneur is thought to be running Caitlyn’s social media accounts while she’s in the jungle, so when speaking on Good Morning Britain she couldn’t wait to gush about her close friend.

She said: “I think Caitlyn lives for a challenge, this time in the jungle has proven that over and over. She represents so many different things for so many people.

“There’s that sportsman from the Olympics in 1976 that conquered the athletic world, and then you have the dad of the kids in the reality show, and time and time again she’s shown to be a super strong figure, whether that’s in sports, or patriarch as one of the largest most prominent families in the world, I think that’s Caitlyn.”

I’m A Celeb continues every night at 9pm on ITV.

