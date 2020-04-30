Love Island Hits Record High Number Of Applications Ever For 2020 Summer Series

Love Island has received its highest-ever level of applicants for the upcoming 2020 summer series, during the coronavirus lockdown.

Love Island's 2020 summer series has reached an all-time-high with applicants after over 12,000 people applied to appear on the ITV2 dating show.

Just a few months after the first winter series aired, which saw Paige Turley and Finn Tapp win the title, it seems singletons across the UK are desperate for a holiday and ready for love amid the coronavirus lockdown.

According to a tabloid, a source revealed the applications have soared more in the past six weeks, than ever before.

The TV insider said: "Applications have gone through the roof since lockdown."

They continued: “Never before have so many people applied in this six-week time span.

“Over seventy per cent of the applications have come from 18 to 28-year-olds and the videos being sent in have been more creative than ever as people have more time on their hands."

The insider explained that they’d be hosting video calls to meet the first round of hopefuls, in order to comply with social distancing rules.

They added: “Once candidates have been whittled down to a shortlist, they’ll be interviewed face-to-face.”

Not to mention, the application number isn’t including the potentials bosses have scouted to join the show, as they’ve done in previous years with 2019's queen Amber Gill and 2018's winner Dani Dyer.

The upcoming series is set to take place in Mallorca, as usual, however, it is speculated that production has been on hold and will be airing in July instead of June, according to a report.

An insider spoke to tabloid last month, saying the Love Island team are 'still committed to the series airing this summer’.

They said: "Bosses are desperate for the show to remain in the hearts of viewers after the winter series was tainted with sadness following Caroline Flack's tragic passing.

“Final decisions will be made closer to the time but for now, it's all systems go.”

