Love Island Hits Record High Number Of Applications Ever For 2020 Summer Series

30 April 2020, 14:47

Love Island 2020 applications have gone through the roof
Love Island 2020 applications have gone through the roof during lockdown. Picture: ITV

Love Island has received its highest-ever level of applicants for the upcoming 2020 summer series, during the coronavirus lockdown.

Love Island's 2020 summer series has reached an all-time-high with applicants after over 12,000 people applied to appear on the ITV2 dating show.

Just a few months after the first winter series aired, which saw Paige Turley and Finn Tapp win the title, it seems singletons across the UK are desperate for a holiday and ready for love amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Winter Love Island Stars 'Have Lost £500K In Missed Opportunities’ Due To Coronavirus Lockdown

According to a tabloid, a source revealed the applications have soared more in the past six weeks, than ever before.

The TV insider said: "Applications have gone through the roof since lockdown."

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp won the winter Love Island this year
Paige Turley and Finn Tapp won the winter Love Island this year. Picture: ITV

They continued: “Never before have so many people applied in this six-week time span.

“Over seventy per cent of the applications have come from 18 to 28-year-olds and the videos being sent in have been more creative than ever as people have more time on their hands."

The insider explained that they’d be hosting video calls to meet the first round of hopefuls, in order to comply with social distancing rules.

They added: “Once candidates have been whittled down to a shortlist, they’ll be interviewed face-to-face.”

Not to mention, the application number isn’t including the potentials bosses have scouted to join the show, as they’ve done in previous years with 2019's queen Amber Gill and 2018's winner Dani Dyer.

The upcoming series is set to take place in Mallorca, as usual, however, it is speculated that production has been on hold and will be airing in July instead of June, according to a report.

An insider spoke to tabloid last month, saying the Love Island team are 'still committed to the series airing this summer’.

They said: "Bosses are desperate for the show to remain in the hearts of viewers after the winter series was tainted with sadness following Caroline Flack's tragic passing.

“Final decisions will be made closer to the time but for now, it's all systems go.”

Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To Play Capital!

Latest Love Island News

The cast of Love Island 2020's winter spin-off have less chance than previous stars to earn money

Winter Love Island Stars 'Have Lost £500K In Missed Opportunities’ Due To Coronavirus Lockdown
Shaughna Phillips clapped back after a troll called out her 'fillers' in an Instagram post

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips Shut Down Claims She Had Secret Surgery During Lockdown
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have travelled up North to social distance

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Ignore Lockdown Rules By Changing Houses During Isolation And Fans Aren’t Happy
Lucie Donlan nearly missed out on her Love Island debut

Too Hot To Handle: Love Island's Lucie Donlan Hints She Turned Down Netflix Cast Opportunity
Alan Carr resembles Curtis Pritchard in 'hot' throwback photo

Alan Carr Looks Just Like Curtis Pritchard In 'Hot' #MeAt20 Throwback

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift is in isolation with boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Shares Photos From Their Isolation As He Plays With Cat Benjamin Button

Taylor Swift

The pair have been spotted hanging out together.

Who Is Devin Booker? Kendall Jenner’s Rumoured New Boyfriend

How to get the 'Genetics Scanner' on Instagram

How To Get Your 'Genetics Scanner' Instagram Filter

Features

Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage' got even more popular when Beyonce jumped on the remix

Beyoncé Drops Surprise ‘Savage’ Remix With Megan Thee Stallion & Twitter Reacts With Hilarious Memes
Dua Lipa is dating Gigi Hadid's brother, Anwar.

Is Dua Lipa Related To Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik?

Wetherspoon plan to reopen pubs in June

Wetherspoons Plans To Reopen Pubs In June

Coronavirus

More Movies & TV News

James Corden assured fans he's okay following eye surgery

James Corden Undergoes Eye Surgery And Pulls Out Of The Late Late Show Hosting Duties
Will Normal People have a second series?

Is There A Normal People Sequel? Second Series Rumours

Rhonda Paul and Too Hot To Handle co-star Sharron Townsend are no longer together

Too Hot To Handle’s Rhonda Paul And Sharron Townsend Confirm Split As She Shows Off Her New Man
BBC One have pulled the plug on The Greatest Dancer

The Greatest Dancer Axed After Two Series For Failing To Boost Ratings
Never Have I Ever's first season has ten episodes

Netflix’s Never Have I Ever: Cast, Release Date & Trailer