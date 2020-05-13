Danny Dyer Slams Love Island As ‘Pile Of S**t’ After Daughter Dani’s Failed Romance

Danny Dyer suggested Too Hot To Handle might've been a better show for Dani. Picture: Instagram/PA

Actor Danny Dyer called out Love Island for his daughter Dani’s failed relationship with Jack Fincham.

Danny Dyer has hit out at Love Island after his daughter and winner of the show, Dani, failed to make her relationship work with co-star Jack Fincham.

Speaking on BBC Two’s The Ranganation, the Eastenders actor suggested that she could’ve been more suited for Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle, instead.

The 42-year-old had been vocal about what the Islanders get up to in the villa, before Dani’s stint on the show, so when he was asked if he agreed with THTH's rules of ‘no touching’, he said: “Yeah and also the show’s a pile of s**t, Love Island.

“So that was the other thing I was worried about.”

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham were Love Island favourites. Picture: PA

He continued to talk about how he felt about the Netflix series, which doesn’t permit sexual encounters between the stars or they’ll lose the prize money, and shaded the contestants.

Danny said: “I can see what they’re trying to do, all this sort of spiritual connection stuff but I would’ve thought you need quite intelligent people on the show to have some sort of spiritual connection.”

His daughter Dani appeared on the 2018 series of the ITV2 dating show, where she won the £50,000 cash prize with Jack, but they split just 10 months later.

They had previously broke up, for the first time, in December 2018, just five months after scooping the title for king and queen of the villa, and insisted that they ‘really tried’ to make their relationship work the second time around, according to a statement Jack shared.

Dani Dyer has rekindled her romance with Sammy Kimmence. Picture: Instagram

Jack became a dad to daughter Blossom Fincham earlier this year. Picture: Instagram

29-year-old Jack has since welcomed daughter Blossom, who he had kept private, with his friend Casey Ranger.

Dani, 24, is dating old flame Sammy Kimmence, who she shared a romance with for a year before appearing on Love Island.

Despite calling time on their relationship in March, they reconciled the following month after it was reported that they had been quarantining together to ‘give their relationship a second chance’.

