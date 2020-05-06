Pregnant Cara De La Hoyde And Nathan Massey Reveal The Sex Of Their Baby After Asking Disney Characters To Tell Them The News

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey are expecting their second baby. Picture: Getty / Cara De La Hoyde/Instagram

Love Island stars Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey are pregnant with their second baby and they’ve just confirmed the sex of their little one.

Love Island couple Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey have announced they’re expecting a baby girl, to join their little boy Freddie, now two.

Cara and Nathan unveiled the news with new! magazine, with Cara writing on Instagram: “The secret's out. Finally someone for my team in this mad house.”

The couple won Love Island in 2016 and married in 2019, a year and a half after welcoming their little boy.

Cara De La Hoyde asked the Disney characters to tell them the sex of their baby during their holiday. Picture: Cara De La Hoyde/Instagram

Revealing the elaborate way they decided to find out the sex of their little one, Cara said they chose to mark the special occasion with the help of some of the Disney characters at Disneyland.

Nathan explained: “We went away with MagicBreaks on the Disney cruise and we asked if Minnie and Mickey Mouse would be able to tell us if we're having a boy or a girl.

“The next thing we know Minnie, Mickey and Pluto were all there – and either Minnie or Mickey had to step forward, depending on if we were having a boy or a girl.

Cara De La Hoyde is pregnant with a baby girl. Picture: Cara De La Hoyde/Instagram

"We closed our eyes and when we opened them Minnie was standing there in front of us! Cara screamed the place down."

Cara said the couple were previously convinced they were expecting a boy.

She added: “In our heads, it was a boy. We really wanted a girl, so we thought, 'If it is a boy, we'll be like, Oh yeah, cool. But if it's a girl we will wet our pants.' And that's what happened.”

"I honestly thought we were having another boy, so it was a massive shock having a girl," Nathan agreed.

"It's perfect, we've got one of each, so it's the complete family, really."

