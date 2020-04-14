Why Everyone Is Talking About New Netflix Show, Too Hot To Handle

Too Hot To Handle is the latest Netflix craze. Picture: Netflix

Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle is about to the talk of the town, but why is everyone talking about the new show?

Too Hot To Handle is coming to Netflix on Friday, April 17, and it is about to become your next binge-watch!

The reality series has become the hottest new show around, but why is everyone talking about it?

Basically, the new programme introduces us to ten singletons who are looking to find love and get placed in an island villa for four weeks.

The eight episodes will follow the contestants - in the very Love Island-like show - to win a cash prize of $100,000.

But as always, there’s a twist - the singletons are not allowed to engage in any sexual activity, even kissing, or they risk the prize money being dropped.

Unlike other shows, Too Hot To Handle has mixed up their cast by including boys and girls from the UK, US and Australia, which definitely switches it up a bit!

With the trailer showing the contestants already breaking the rules and kissing each other and getting cosy, we cannot wait to see the drama unfold.

All episodes will be released at the same time, so at least there’s no daily wait for a new look.

Netflix's Too Hot To Handle will see ten singletons trying to find love. Picture: Netflix

The presenter for the show will be a ‘virtual assistant’ named Lana.

In the teaser, we hear her explain to the contestants why they can’t kiss, saying: "This retreat is to help you gain deeper, emotional connections."

During this time in isolation, we’ve been running out of things to watch on Netflix, so this couldn’t have come at a better time!

