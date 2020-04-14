Netflix Too Hot To Handle: What Is It About?

Too Hot To Handle will drop on Netflix on Friday 17th April. Picture: NETFLIX

What is Too Hot To Handle about?

Too Hot To Handle drops on Netflix on Friday 17th April and, trust us when we say, you’re about to become obsessed.

Seriously, move over Love Is Blind, there is a new wild, crazy reality show in town.

We cannot wait! Picture: Netflix

The series will consist of eight episodes, all of which will be released at the same time, so you can binge it all in one go. (Music to our ears!)

But what is it about? Let’s take a look…

The series follows ten singletons who will live in an island villa for four weeks while they attempt to find love. Sounds very much like Love Island, doesn’t it?

However, there is a twist.

The contestants are not allowed to kiss or engage in any sexual activity. Whatsoever.

If they do, then the $100,000 prize money will drop.

The show has already been filmed so there will be no live voting, as far as we're aware.

Unlike Love Island, there is no celebrity host. Instead, they will be updated by a ‘virtual assistant’ named Lana. (She’s basically an Alexa!)

In the teaser clip, the contestants can be seen breaking the rules by kissing and getting up close and personal, which is no huge surprise as they are all ridiculously good looking. (OBVS!)

You can check out the trailer below:

You can just tell it's going to be TV gold and the perfect escapism we all need right now. Roll on Friday!

