Love Is Blind Season Two Contestants Will Be Asked About Sexual Orientation After Carlton And Diamond’s Explosive Row

Love Is Blind hopefuls for season two will be asked about their sexual orientation in the casting process, after Carlton and Diamond's messy split.

The Netflix series that had us all hooked earlier this year, Love Is Blind, has been renewed for two more seasons after hugely successful streaming figures both in the US and in the UK.

Producers have already started the casting process for future contestants and are apparently asking hopefuls about their sexual orientation, following the explosive showdown between Carlton Morton and Diamond Jack when he revealed he’d hidden his sexuality from his fiancée.

Love Is Blind Could Come To The UK As Show Creator Says "100% Let’s Make It Happen"

Carlton told Diamond he’d dated both men and women in the past during their couples getaway in Mexico days after he proposed, leading Diamond to question why he hadn’t been honest when they were getting to know each other in their separate pods.

Carlton didn't tell Diamond of his sexual orientation until their couples holiday. Picture: Netflix

TMZ claim producers are now asking potential candidates how they identify, but that doesn't necessarily mean the contestants will tell their love interest the same information.

Carlton and Diamond’s row ended with the couple going their separate ways and Carlton tossing Diamond’s engagement ring in the swimming pool of the resort.

In the surprise reunion episode, which saw each of the five final couples together again to discuss the progress or difficulties in their relationships, Carlton apologised profusely to his former wife-to-be and asked for her forgiveness while down on one knee.

He also returned her engagement ring after jumping into the swimming pool to retrieve it the day after lobbing it aggressively in the water.

Carlton and Diamond split during their first holiday together. Picture: Netflix

Diamond was furious Carlton hadn't been honest about his past. Picture: Netflix

Potential future contestants now have to fill out a questionnaire of over 50 questions, one of which asks whether they are straight, gay, bisexual, or other.

They also have to send in a photo of their face and a full-length picture of themselves.

Other questions include standard queries such as; age, occupation and education.

Hopefuls will also fill out questions on their religion, ethnicity, and cultural preferences.

They are also asked on whether they are divorced and if they have children, as well as about their dating history.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News