What Do You Win On Netflix's Too Hot To Handle? Huge Cash Prize Revealed

Too Hot To Handle winners will receive a huge cash prize. Picture: Netflix

Netflix’s new show Too Hot To Handle will see contestants battle it out for a huge sum of money, but how much do they win?

Too Hot To Handle is the latest Netflix show you can binge-watch when it drops on Friday, April 17.

The reality series sees ten singletons placed in an island villa for four weeks while they get to know each other.

In hopes to find love, the contestants must compete with each other through the eight episodes of the Love Island-like show, in order to win the ultimate prize.

But what do they win? Let’s take a look.

What do you win on Too Hot To Handle?

The prize money up for grabs is $100,000. However, there’s a twist.

In order to win the full prize fund, you must follow the strict rules of no sexual whatsoever - not even kissing.

If you break the rules, you run the risk of your prize money dropping.

However, it is unclear just how much money can be lost through each rule-break.

Ten boys and girls are looking for love and to win on Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

They’ve also mixed up the show by including contestants from the UK, US and Australia!

In the trailer for the series, the stars are told: "This retreat is to help you gain deeper, emotional connections."

All episodes are set to drop at the same time, so we can’t wait to spend eight hours hooked on Too Hot To Handle!

