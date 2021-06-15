Too Hot To Handle Season 2 Cast: Meet The Netflix Dating Series Contestants

By Capital FM

Too Hot To Handle has returned for season 2 and here’s a look at the new cast and everything you need to know about them including their ages, jobs and Instagram handles.

Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle is the show that had us all hooked last year and it’s back with a second season!

The dating series, which rivals the likes of Love Island and Love Is Blind, sees 10 gorgeous singletons from around the world join together on one exotic island to find love.

However, there’s a catch - if they want a chance at winning the $100,000 (£80,000) prize, they have to refrain from any intimate acts, and if they don’t, the prize money goes down.

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 Has A Start Date

The first batch of episodes will drop on June 23, so as we approach the new season of the dating series, let’s get to know the contestants from the show.

Here’s what you need to know about the THTH season 2 cast, from their ages to their Instagram handles …

Too Hot To Handle contestant Cam. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle - Cam - @camholmess

Cam is 24 years old and works as a model and personal trainer.

The South Wales contestant describes himself as a “self-confessed sexy nerd” who also struggles to settle in relationships, so THTH could definitely be a test for this singleton!

Too Hot To Handle contestant Carly. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle - Carly - @carlylawrence_

Carly is 24 and is a model from Toronto, Canada.

She describes herself as a “man-eater” and is a bit of a party girl. Previously a competitive dancer, Carly is said to have no interest in finding a partner, but told Netflix “she’s here to have fun and let loose”.

Too Hot To Handle contestant Chase. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle - Chase - @chasedemoor

Chase is 24 and is an athlete from Arizona, USA.

The American football player is no stranger to having admirers taking an interest in him and says he’s “ready for the games to begin”.

Too Hot To Handle contestant Emily. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle - Emily - @emilyfayemiller

Emily is 27 and a model from the UK.

London-based, Emily “has no interest in commitment” and is described as the life and soul of the party.

Will Lana can help her find a deeper connection on the island? Let’s wait and see…

Too Hot To Handle contestant Kayla. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle - Kayla - @kaylajean.official

Kayla is 26 and works as a model and bartender from Florida, USA.

She told Netflix she “has never been rejected” and her strict upbringing has encouraged her rule-breaking habits, but will this continue in THTH?

Too Hot To Handle contestant Larissa. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle - Larissa - @Larissa_Trownson

Larissa is 28 and a lawyer from Auckland, New Zealand.

Enjoying the best of both worlds between being a lawyer and a party girl, she told Netflix that her friends call her Tinkerbell “as she loves the guys to be obsessed with her, even though she isn’t a one-man kind of girl.”

Too Hot To Handle contestant Marvin. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle - Marvin - @marvin.anthony_

Marvin is 26 and works as a model and influencer from France.

He has a masters in finance, played basketball at the highest level in France and started his own concierge business - impressive, right?

Too Hot To Handle contestant Melinda. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle - Melinda - @melinda_melrose

Melinda is a 28-year-old model from New York, USA.

Coming from Brooklyn, Melinda is one of 16 siblings and she’s a self-professed firecracker “going into the retreat, she’s a predator on the hunt”, so season 2 will definitely be interesting!

Too Hot To Handle contestant Nathan. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle - Nathan - @nathankwebb

Nathan is 27 and a former stripper from Texas, USA.

Originally from the UK, he moved to Texas to work as a Magic Mike style stripper, telling Netflix he “had his heart broken before and now he jumps from girl to girl”.

Too Hot To Handle contestant Peter. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle - Peter - @petervigilante

Peter is 21 and a personal trainer from New York, USA.

Not only is he a lover of the gym, but Peter is also a TikTok influencer!

“It’s work that means he’s not shy of attention, receiving 100-200 DMs a day from his admirers,” says Netflix, so mingling with the singletons should be no hard task for him!

