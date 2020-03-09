Dani Dyer Splits From Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence After 10 Months Of Dating

9 March 2020, 17:14

Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence have ended their relationship
Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence have ended their relationship. Picture: Getty

Dani Dyer has called time on her relationship with Sammy Kimmence, who she started dating shortly after splitting from her Love Island co-star, Jack Fincham.

Former Love Island winner, Dani Dyer has reportedly ended her romance with childhood sweetheart, Sammy Kimmence.

According to a tabloid, the 24-year-old has split from her beau after numerous 'arguments'.

Love Island's Jack Fincham Shares First Pictures Of 'Secret' Daughter Blossom

A source said: "Dani was besotted with Sammy and they were madly in love but recently their relationship has become more like a nightmare.

"And over a period of weeks tensions between Dani and Sammy reached boiling point."

Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence also dated a year before she appeared on Love Island
Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence also dated a year before she appeared on Love Island. Picture: Getty

They added: "When they started dating again last year some of Dani's mates warned her about getting back with Sammy because of his reputation.

"He's a bit of a wheeler dealer and loves fame and attention. Really it's the opposite of what Dani wants.

"She decided it was best for her to just end it. She was sick of the drama and had enough of the fighting.”

The reality TV star has now deleted all photos of her ex from her Instagram account and has unfollowed him.

Dani Dyer has unfollowed Sammy Kimmence on Instagram
Dani Dyer has unfollowed Sammy Kimmence on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The pair dated for a year before her stint on the ITV2 dating show, where she found love with Jack Fincham.

Dani and Jack split eight months after scooping the winning title and she moved on soon after with Sammy - who she dated for 10 months.

This comes after the businessman from Essex appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court, after he was accused of conning two elderly victims out of £34,000.

The 23-year-old denied two charges and his trial is expected to start in June.

