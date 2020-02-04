Dani Dyer's Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence In Court For Allegedly Scamming Two Men Out Of Thousands

Sammy Kimmence appears in court charged with conning two people. Picture: Instagram @danidyerxx

Former 'Love Island' champion Dani Dyer's boyfriend has due appeared in court as he's accused of scamming two elderly men out of thousands of pounds, charges he denies.

Love Island's Dani Dyer has found her way into headlines for a very different reason to usual, as her boyfriend, Sammy Kimmence, has appeared in a Southampton court, accused of scamming two elderly men out of thousands of pounds whilst posing as an authorised financial service provider.

Sammy, 23, from Essex, is accused of duping the two elderly men by running 'S&S Trading Ltd' for two and a half years, according to the Daily Mail, conning £34,000 out of two victims, aged 80 and 90.

The men are said to be clients at an investment firm Sammy previously worked for, who he took on when the business folded, claiming he was authorised to do so.

Due to the age of the two alleged victims, they are seen as potentially 'vulnerable' and 'special measures' have been put in place for the court proceedings.

The publication said Sammy spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, nationality and to deny the charges- and will therefore face a trial in the summer.

Dani, who rekindled her romance with Sammy in May 2019 following her split from Love Island co-star Jack Fincham in April last year, wasn't in attendance with him at the court date.

Kimmence denies carrying on a regulated activity - providing investment services - between July 2016 to December 2018 while not an authorised or exempt person and denies participating in a fraudulent business.

