Paige Turley & Finn Tapp ‘Thankful’ For How Love Island Told Them Of Caroline Flack’s Death

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp were informed of Caroline Flack's death off-camera. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Love Island winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp opened up about when they were told Caroline Flack had passed, ahead of the show’s final.

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp were told about Caroline Flack’s death ahead of the final show and have said they were ‘thankful’ the producers picked the ‘best time’ to tell them.

Speaking about their win on the series, they told a tabloid that producers broke the news to the finalists just before the last show.

Finn explained: “We were told just before the final. They wanted to tell us at the best time and the best way and we’re thankful that they did that.

“We remember her fondly. We loved her as a fan watching it on telly over the past few series, that’s the relationship we had with her.”

Laura Whitmore said the Islanders helped her 'more than they'll ever know'. Picture: Instagram

Paige, who used to date Lewis Capaldi, added: "Everybody knew how much she loved Love Island. It’s such a sensitive subject, we just send love to Caroline’s family.”

The final, which saw lovebirds Paige and Finn split the £50,000 cash prize, paid an emotional tribute to the former Love Island host on Sunday, February 23.

The winter series’ presenter and good friend of Caroline, Laura Whitmore, led a heartfelt memorial, saying: "The past week has been extremely difficult, coming to terms with the loss of our friend and colleague, Caroline.

"We're thinking of her family and everyone who knew her at this time."

"Caroline loved Love Island," she added, "She loved love and that's why tonight's final is dedicated to her.”

Laura’s boyfriend and voiceover of the ITV2 show, Iain Stirling, paid tributes to Caroline in the first episode that was aired after her death, on Monday February 17.

He said: "Like many of you, right now we’re all just trying to come to terms with what has happened.

"My only hope is that we can all try and be kinder, always show love, and listen to one another."

"Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun times we had making our favourite show. You were a true friend to me."

