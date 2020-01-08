Who Has Love Island’s Laura Whitmore Dated? From Paolo Nutini To Iain Stirling, Here’s The Presenter’s Relationship History

Laura Whitmore has dated a few famous faces. Picture: pa

Laura Whitmore has found love with voiceover star Iain Stirling, but who has she dated in the past?

Love Island host Laura Whitmore is happier than ever right now in a loving relationship with her voiceover star boyfriend, Iain Stirling. However, she had to kiss a few frogs before she found her prince.

Here’s everybody she’s dated from Paolo Nutini and David Gandy to Miles Kane and Richard Madden.

Iain Stirling

Laura and Iain have been dating since 2017 and now share a home together in North London.

The couple are very tight-lipped about their relationship but occasionally share pictures of one another on Instagram.

Richard Madden

Laura and Game of Thrones star Richard Madden never confirmed they were dating but they reportedly enjoyed a secret romance back in 2016. However, they ultimately ended up calling things off because of their busy schedules.

A source said at the time: “They've both been really busy. Laura is presenting and getting ready for Strictly Come Dancing and Richard has been performing onstage in Romeo and Juliet.

“They ended up hardly seeing other.”

Danny O’Reilly

Laura dated Coroners frontman Danny O’Reilly on and off for two years before they eventually split up for good in 2012. Opening up about the break-up in an interview at the time, Laura said it was ‘a really hard’ time in her life as she had to fly to Australia to film I’m A Celebrity spin-off ‘Extra Camp’.

She said: “That was really, really hard.

“And I went through that massive break-up while I was doing live TV on the other side of the world.

“People could write about it, people could guess about it, and at the end of the day I was just a girl who was really hurt.

“My mum flew over and I wasn’t well, only because of the stress of everything that was going on. I lost a lot of weight.”

Despite opening up about the difficult time, Laura refused to reveal the reason behind the break-up.

She added: “We broke up for a reason. I broke up with him for a reason. “It’s no one else’s business why we broke up.”

David Gandy

Laura dated model David Gandy briefly in 2010, but it wasn’t meant to be and they both went their separate ways.

However, rumours that they had rekindled surfaced a couple of years later, in 2013, when the pair were spotted looking cosy at a charity event together.

A source told Mail Online at the time: “Laura and David looked incredibly into each other. There wasn’t a moment that they weren’t glued to each other’s side.”

Miles Kane

Laura and Last Shadow Puppets singer Miles Kane were photographed holding hands on a night out in 2013. However, their romance didn’t last long.

Paolo Nutini

Although they never confirmed their romance, Laura and Scottish singer Paolo nutini where spotted out and about on several date nights back in 2014.

