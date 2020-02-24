Laura Whitmore Says Love Island Finalists ‘Helped Me More Than They’ll Ever Know’ Through Emotional Final Show Dedicated To Caroline Flack

24 February 2020, 16:39

Laura Whitmore has thanked the Love Island finalists for their support following the death of former host Caroline Flack.

After ITV2 dedicated the Love Island final to its former host Caroline Flack, who tragically died on 15 February, Laura Whitmore has revealed how much the finalists, including winners Paige Turney and Finn Tapp, helped her get through such a difficult time.

Love Island Summer Series 2020: Is It Going Ahead And When Will It Be On?

Sharing a series of pictures from behind the scenes of the final, Laura wrote to her 989k Instagram followers: “Your Love Island Winners and finalists!! Their warmth, kindness and smiley faces helped me more than they’ll ever know.”

In the snaps, Laura posed with the winning couple and the rest of the finalists as they marked the end of the series in South Africa.

Laura Whitmore thanked the Love Island finalists for their 'kindness'
Laura Whitmore thanked the Love Island finalists for their 'kindness'. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram
Laura Whitmore partied with the islanders after the final wrapped up
Laura Whitmore partied with the islanders after the final wrapped up. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram

The Love Island final was dedicated to Caroline, with Laura beginning the episode with an emotional message.

“The past week has been extremely difficult coming to terms with the loss of our friend and colleague, Caroline. We’re thinking of her family and everyone who knew her at this time. Caroline loved Love Island, she loved love, and that’s why tonight’s final is dedicated to her.”

Laura Whitmore with Jess Gale and Demi Jones
Laura Whitmore posed with Jess Gale and Demi Jones at the Love Island final. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram

A video montage showed some of Caroline’s most memorable moments from the series, including her iconic power walk and the comfort she provided to the contestants.

Laura was flooded with praise by viewers for being so brave during the show.

“Iain Stirling, Laura Whitmore, and the rest of the Love Island crew deserve a standing ovation for soldiering on in such tragic circumstances, they’ve done a fantastic job,” one person tweeted.

Laura Whitmore with Siannise Fudge and Luke T
Laura Whitmore said the islanders 'helped her more than they'll ever know'. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram

“Massive love to @thewhitmore it cannot be easy hosting tonight,” praised another.

The presenter, who stepped in for Caroline when she stepped down following her arrest in December, took to social media before the final aired to thank her boyfriend and narrator of the show Iain for his support.

She wrote: “The final of Love Island tonight at 9pm. Big up to @IainDoesJokes for a brilliant series and helping me every step of the way. Tonight’s show is dedicated to Caroline.”

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp were crowned the winners of the 2020 winter series, after getting together during the first couple of weeks of the show.

