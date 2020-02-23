Love Island Finalists Told About Caroline Flack's Death Ahead Of Emotional Tribute

23 February 2020, 20:26

Love Island finalists told about Caroline Flack's death ahead of final
Love Island finalists told about Caroline Flack's death ahead of final. Picture: Love Island/ITV2

Love Island producers have told this series' finalists about Caroline Flack's death ahead of Sunday's final episode, in which the show will pay tribute to its former presenter.

Tributes will be paid to Caroline Flack in tonight's Love Island final and the remaining Islanders have been informed of Caroline's death ahead of the last episode.

The show's popular former presenter died by suicide on 15th February, at the age of 40. Bosses had decided not to inform this series' Islanders during their time in the villa, until now.

The group were told off-camera yesterday so that they could come to terms with the news.

Love Island host Laura Whitmore will lead an emotional memorial to her friend in tonight's final out in South Africa, alongside her boyfriend and voice of the show, Iain Stirling.

Love Island representatives confirmed the news in a statement: "There will be a dedication to Caroline in tonight’s final episode. The Islanders have been informed of the news of Caroline off camera ahead of the final."

There was a tribute to Caroline in the first episode aired after her death last Monday. Iain Stirling was praised for his poignant message about the TV presenter.

> Molly-Mae Hague Honours Caroline Flack By Donating All Profits From New PrettyLittleThing Collection To Mental Health Charity

"Like many of you, right now we’re all just trying to come to terms with what has happened," he said during the speech, "My only hope is that we can all try and be kinder, always show love, and listen to one another."

"Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun times we had making our favourite show. You were a true friend to me."

ITV Gala - Red Carpet Arrivals
ITV Gala - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

The star's voice broke as he concluded his tribute by saying: "I’m gonna miss you, Caz."

Tonight's Love Island final will be live from South Africa at 9pm until 10.35pm on ITV2.

Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott, Jess Gale and Ched Uzor, Paige Turly and Finn Tapp and Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman are the four couples competing to win £50,000 in this year's final.

In the episode, viewers will see the remaining Islanders attempting to learn the tango ahead of a glitzy prom night.

If you need someone to talk to, you can contact Samaritans free any time on 116 123 and samaritans.org.

