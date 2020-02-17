Love Islanders Pay Tribute To Caroline Flack Praising Her Kindness & Sharing Heartbreaking Stories Following Her Death

Love Island stars have paid tribute to the show’s former presenter, Caroline Flack, after she was found dead at her flat on February 15.

Ex-Love Island contestants have reflected on their memories with Caroline Flack after the presenter's untimely death. Caroline, who took her own life at 40, was found dead at her flat in London on Saturday 15 February.

Since the shocking news emerged, former Islanders have shared heartfelt messages, praising the former host's kindness.

2019 winner, Amber Gill, uploaded an emotional social media post describing how Caroline looked after her when she won the show.

She wrote: “A supportive friend in a time of need. An amazing woman I have no words. You will be truly missed. Thinking of Caroline’s close friends and family. Sending love to everyone.”

She also shared a snap of the pair on her Instagram story, penning: “I will never ever forget how comfortable and safe you made me feel in one of my lows of 2019. I have no words. The way this woman looked after me when she didn’t have to. A beautiful soul. Heartbroken. Sending love to her close friends family and EVERYONE. She was way more than just a presenter she was my friend in a time of need. Thank you.”

2018 contestant, Adam Collard, shared a story reflecting on how Caroline had also helped him, saying: “Don’t think any of us would even know where to start with writing a caption for our memories with this special person… Still remember her sneaking into my dressing room before aftersun after all the bad press I got and said ‘everything will be okay now, the public will love the real you now you’re out and this is your chance to show them…

“Won’t ever forget that from how nervous I was and I wish I could say the same back to you Caroline right now, but know that we all do love you & every Jagarbomb for the rest of my life I’ll be thinking of you. Rest x [sic].”

Amy Hart, who appeared on the last series Caroline presented, shared a heartbreaking message on Instagram revealing the 'pep talk' she gave her before she appeared on Aftersun.

She wrote: “I take as I find and what I found was the kindest soul from putting us at ease on day one, to squeezing my hand when I didn’t know I needed it most, to reaching out to my best friend to help her navigate the dark side of social media, to inviting me to her dressing room for show tune karaoke, to giving me the pep talk of all pep talks at Aftersun.

“She kept me really calm at the reunion and kept reassuring me all evening. Caroline went above and beyond her job at all times, she didn’t HAVE to do any of that and she did. Absolutely gutted. Go and be the star you are.”

Today my friend slow motion walked into heaven. I will miss her always. Thank you for everything x

pic.twitter.com/gykAn9YE3U — Iain Stirling (@IainDoesJokes) February 15, 2020

Other Islanders who also paid tribute to share their love for Caroline include; Chris Hughes, Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury, Maura Higgins, Amber Davies, Jack Fincham, Jack Fowler and Michael Griffiths.

Love Island’s new presenter and good friend of Caroline, Laura Whitmore, shared an emotional speech about her whilst on air, dedicating Robbie Williams’ ‘Angels’ to her, saying the song reminded her of the star since she danced 'so beautifully’ to it when she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing.

Laura’s boyfriend and voiceover of the ITV2 dating show, Iain Stirling, posted the video of the ‘Angels’ performance that saw Caroline win the show back in 2014, writing a heartbreaking message.

He wrote: "Today my friend slow motion walked into heaven. I will miss her always. Thank you for everything x [sic].”

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans at samaritans.org or call on 116 123.

