Kylie Jenner Picked Kendall Up In A Jet ‘To Go For Lunch’ & Fans Aren't Happy

Kylie Jenner picked up her sister, Kendall, in her jet. Picture: Instagram

Kylie and Kendall Jenner are under fire from fans after flaunting their riches on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner picked up her sister, Kendall, in a jet and fans have branded them ‘insensitive’ of the environment.

24-year-old Kendall posted a snap on her Instagram story with a private plane on the runway, with the caption: “Kylie coming to pick me up.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars were hit with backlash from people on social media after they were accused of being blasé about climate change, with one writing: “Kylie Jenner flying in private jets to pick up Kendall Jenner but these environmentalists want me to eat insects and use paper straws to save the planet???????”

“Kylie Jenner used a private jet to pick up Kendall for dinner and I am just wondering if they know what climate change is,” added another.

Kendall Jenner flaunted her sister's private jet. Picture: Instagram

However, some fans defended the sisters’ snazzy transport method after one person dragged them in a tweet which read: “The goal is to reduce our carbon footprint. These girlies could easily take a first class flight.”

One hit back, saying: “Lmfao y’all be haters af… there’s no way in f**k that KYLIE JENNER AND KENDALL JENNER are taking first class flights these b**ches are BEYOND FAMOUS they would get mobbed.

“If you could afford a private jet you would too.”

The model and makeup mogul have been hanging out while their dad, Caitlyn, is currently in Australia for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Kylie Jenner uses her private jet regularly. Picture: Instagram

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have both reached out to show their support to the 70-year-old former Olympian, with Kendall penning an emotional message on social media.

She shared a video of the iconic moment on the show, where Nadine Coyle taught Caitlyn, Jacqueline Jossa and Adele Roberts Girls Aloud’s ‘The Promise’ dance routine, writing: “Always rooting for you [heart emoji], strongest person on the [earth].

“Just cuz I’m not posting doesn’t mean I’m not supporting. I love my dad! Everyone chill.”

Meanwhile, Kylie liked a picture her dad’s partner, Sophia Hutchins, had posted in support of the I’m A Celeb star.

