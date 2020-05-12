Chris Hughes Defends Ex Jesy Nelson After Katie Hopkins Trolls Little Mix Star’s Instagram Pictures

12 May 2020, 11:26

Katie Hopkins trolled Jesy Nelson's selfies and Chris Hughes fired back
Katie Hopkins trolled Jesy Nelson's selfies and Chris Hughes fired back. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Chris Hughes came to his ex-girlfriend Jesy Nelson's defence after Katie Hopkins criticised the Little Mix singer’s selfies and branded her Odd One Out documentary 'insincere'.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson has been absolutely slaying her isolation looks and after posting some new stunning selfies, Katie Hopkins took it upon herself to troll the ‘Break Up Song’ hitmaker, branding the snaps ‘desperate’.

It wasn’t long before Jesy’s ex-boyfriend and Love Island star Chris Hughes jumped to her defence and hit back at Katie for her hateful comments.

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Shows Off Freckles In Summery Snap During Lockdown

The original tweet Katie shared, read: "These desperate daily pics are showing that contrivance of a documentary to be darn insincere.

"Girls. Be better than this. Beauty is in strength, not weakness that needs validating daily.”

Chris Hughes shut down Katie Hopkins after she made remarks about Jesy Nelson's photos
Chris Hughes shut down Katie Hopkins after she made remarks about Jesy Nelson's photos. Picture: Twitter

Chris, who is rumoured to have split from Jesy in recent weeks, shut down the cruel comments, writing: "How about don’t be a b**ch your whole life and let that person live.

"You tried it once years back, and it affected her mentally, just don’t be that a****ole. She has strength, she has beauty, and she has a heart that only you could dream of having.”

Fans were quick to praise him as ‘caring’ and even branded him ‘the best ex ever’.

This isn’t the first time the reality TV star has fired back at Katie as he also took to Twitter to dub her a ‘b**ch’ in September 2019, after his then-girlfriend’s Odd One Out documentary aired.

Chris Hughes has previously called out Katie Hopkins on Twitter
Chris Hughes has previously called out Katie Hopkins on Twitter. Picture: Twitter
View this post on Instagram

Have another one hun 😉

A post shared by @ jesynelson on

The inspiring documentary, which has won an NTA and a 2020 Visionary Honours award, outlined how the LM5 star had dealt with online abuse from trolls as she admitted that it even drove her to attempt suicide.

It showed the hurtful tweet Katie had posted about Jesy in 2013, as she wrote: "Packet Mix have still got a chubber in their ranks. Less Little Mix. More Pick n Mix.”

In the documentary, Jesy, who won the X Factor with her bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, said that tweet marked the stage of her life where she felt her negative thoughts about herself were 'out of control’.

She said: “All I remember feeling at that time is ‘what’s the f***ing point?’ I starved myself for a week and I’m still getting called fat. I could be the skinniest girl in the world and this is never going to go away.”

“That is the pinnacle point for me when I got severely depressed and it just spiralled out of control.”

Although Jesy didn't tweet back to Katie's new comment about her selfies, she hit back in an even more iconic way - she shared another two fire snaps and captioned it 'have another one hun [wink emoji]' - all we can say is yassss queen!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Jesy Nelson explained what she does when she forgets lyrics

WATCH: Jesy Nelson Shares Hack She Uses For When She Forgets Lyrics On Stage
Jesy Nelson's Odd One Out documentary first aired in September 2019

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Celebrates Winning Award For Odd One Out Documentary
Leigh-Anne is reportedly working on a documentary about racism.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Says She Used To Feel ‘Invisible’ & 'Overlooked' In The Band Because Of Her Race
Perrie Edwards has rocked different styles throughout her Little Mix career

Little Mix Star Perrie Edwards’ Transformation Over The Years
Jesy Nelson has deleted all traces of Chris Hughes from her Instagram

Jesy Nelson Deletes All Photos Of Ex-Boyfriend Chris Hughes From Instagram Weeks After Break-Up

News

Hot On Capital

The UK furlough scheme has been extended until October

UK’s Furlough Scheme Extended Until End Of October

Coronavirus

Hailey Baldwin said she felt like 'less of a woman' when being compared to Justin Bieber's exes

Hailey Baldwin Has Had ‘A Hard Time’ Being Compared To Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber’s Other Exes

Justin Bieber

The villa used in Normal People is available to rent

Normal People Fans Can Rent Marianne’s Italian Villa – And For A Reasonable Price

Radio

Lewis Capaldi hosting a virtual reality concert

Lewis Capaldi Invites Fans To Anniversary Album Gig To Raise Money For CALM
Can I meet up with my friends and family in the park?

Can I Meet My Friends And Family In The Park?

Coronavirus

Harry Styles has drastically improved his vocals through years of training

Inside Harry Styles's Vocal Training Which 'Drastically Improved' Singer's Ability

Harry Styles