Katie Hopkins trolled Jesy Nelson's selfies and Chris Hughes fired back. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Chris Hughes came to his ex-girlfriend Jesy Nelson's defence after Katie Hopkins criticised the Little Mix singer’s selfies and branded her Odd One Out documentary 'insincere'.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson has been absolutely slaying her isolation looks and after posting some new stunning selfies, Katie Hopkins took it upon herself to troll the ‘Break Up Song’ hitmaker, branding the snaps ‘desperate’.

It wasn’t long before Jesy’s ex-boyfriend and Love Island star Chris Hughes jumped to her defence and hit back at Katie for her hateful comments.

The original tweet Katie shared, read: "These desperate daily pics are showing that contrivance of a documentary to be darn insincere.

"Girls. Be better than this. Beauty is in strength, not weakness that needs validating daily.”

Chris Hughes shut down Katie Hopkins after she made remarks about Jesy Nelson's photos. Picture: Twitter

Chris, who is rumoured to have split from Jesy in recent weeks, shut down the cruel comments, writing: "How about don’t be a b**ch your whole life and let that person live.

"You tried it once years back, and it affected her mentally, just don’t be that a****ole. She has strength, she has beauty, and she has a heart that only you could dream of having.”

Fans were quick to praise him as ‘caring’ and even branded him ‘the best ex ever’.

This isn’t the first time the reality TV star has fired back at Katie as he also took to Twitter to dub her a ‘b**ch’ in September 2019, after his then-girlfriend’s Odd One Out documentary aired.

The award for the best ex ever goes to: pic.twitter.com/mLNevRzQDw — ❥ (@afansx) May 11, 2020

Chris Hughes has previously called out Katie Hopkins on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

The inspiring documentary, which has won an NTA and a 2020 Visionary Honours award, outlined how the LM5 star had dealt with online abuse from trolls as she admitted that it even drove her to attempt suicide.

It showed the hurtful tweet Katie had posted about Jesy in 2013, as she wrote: "Packet Mix have still got a chubber in their ranks. Less Little Mix. More Pick n Mix.”

In the documentary, Jesy, who won the X Factor with her bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, said that tweet marked the stage of her life where she felt her negative thoughts about herself were 'out of control’.

She said: “All I remember feeling at that time is ‘what’s the f***ing point?’ I starved myself for a week and I’m still getting called fat. I could be the skinniest girl in the world and this is never going to go away.”

“That is the pinnacle point for me when I got severely depressed and it just spiralled out of control.”

Although Jesy didn't tweet back to Katie's new comment about her selfies, she hit back in an even more iconic way - she shared another two fire snaps and captioned it 'have another one hun [wink emoji]' - all we can say is yassss queen!

