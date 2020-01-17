Where Are Love Island 'R' Caps From? How To Buy The Rewired Hat Worn By Contestants In The Villa

17 January 2020, 15:47

Fans have been asking how to buy the hats
Picture: ITV

Love Islanders have been wearing 'R' caps and fans have been wondering where you can get them from, so here's everything we know about where to buy them to how much they cost.

Love Island's singletons have been spotted wearing 'R' caps and fans are now wondering where they're from.

The trucker hats are by a brand called 'Rewired' and have so far been sported by Mike Boateng, Paige Turley and Ollie Williams on the show.

Love Island Star Ollie Williams Denies He’s A Trophy Hunter In Lengthy Statement

The stylish pieces were also worn by last year's Islanders, Anton Danyluk, Ovie Soko and Belle Hassan.

But where can you buy them? And how much do they cost? Here's everything we know...

Mike and Ollie have sported the trucker hat
Picture: ITV
Ovie Soko wore 'R' hats last year
Picture: Instagram

Where can I buy them?

The trucker caps are available to buy from rewiredclothing.com or you can also get them from JD Sports.

They sell a range of different types of headgear, including:

- Trucker caps

- Baseball caps

- 'Dad' hats

- Beanies

- Bucket hats

Anton Danyluk wore 'R' hats last year
Picture: Instagram
Rewired sell different types of hats
Picture: Rewired

How much are they?

The hats range from £20-£30.

Rewired caps range from £20-£30
Picture: Rewired

What else do 'Rewired' sell?

The clothing brand has a huge variety of things to wear including sweatshirts, hoodies, t-shirts and backpacks.

2019's Islander, Lucie Donlan, currently has a collaboration with the online store.

She has 'x Lucie' beanies which come in four different colours for £20 each.

Lucie Donlan has a range with Rewired
Picture: Rewired
The brand have been known to partner up with the Love Island contestants when they leave the villa and their Instagram page @rewiredclothing features some of the biggest names from previous series!

