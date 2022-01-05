Love Island Applications Now Open: How To Apply For 2022

5 January 2022, 16:24

Will you apply to Love Island 2022?
Will you apply to Love Island 2022? Picture: ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Everything you need to know about applying to the next season of Love Island...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A new year, a new season of Love Island...

The hit ITV dating series is back for 2022 with its eighth season, and the applications are already open for the newest line-up of contestants.

Molly-Mae Hague Talks About Why She Really Went On Love Island

Think you're ready for a summer of love? Here are all the details on how to apply.

Applications for Love Island are now open
Applications for Love Island are now open. Picture: ITV

The producers let the news be known and announced on the official Love Island Instagram page: "Happy New Year! Now, who fancies spending summer in paradise, with the hope of finding love?"

What a way to start the year with a bang!

How can I apply to be on Love Island 2022?

There are certain criteria for potential Islanders to meet, all applicants must be 18 years of age or older as well as be in the possession of a valid passport.

The television show also requires applicants to be free over the summer for 10 weeks.

Hopefuls will be asked a series of questions, prepare to answer everything from your celebrity crush to your hobbies, interests and line of work.

Could you be the next to enter to Love Island hall of fame?

So what are you waiting for? Applications are being accepted on the ITV website.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All of Kylie Jenner's glowing pregnancy photos

All Of Kylie Jenner's Baby Bump Pictures Throughout Her Pregnancy

Which artist is replacing Travis Scott at Coachella?

Who Is Replacing Travis Scott At Coachella? All The Potential Headliners From Billie Eilish To Harry Styles
Tristan Thompson gave daughter True 100 roses before confirming he fathered a third child

Tristan Thompson Gifts Daughter True With Extravagant Gesture Hours Before Paternity Results
Kim K unfollowed Miley Cyrus on the 'gram

Kim Kardashian 'Unfollowed' Miley Cyrus After Flirty TV Appearance With Pete Davidson

Lamar Odom has reached out to Khloe Kardashian after Tristan Thompson confirmed he fathered a third child

Lamar Odom Supports Ex Khloe Kardashian Amid Tristan Thompson Paternity Results

Fans think Kylie may have given birth...

Kylie Jenner Fuels Birth Rumours As She Hides Under A Blanket From Paparazzi

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night