Love Island Applications Now Open: How To Apply For 2022

Will you apply to Love Island 2022? Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

Everything you need to know about applying to the next season of Love Island...

A new year, a new season of Love Island...

The hit ITV dating series is back for 2022 with its eighth season, and the applications are already open for the newest line-up of contestants.

Think you're ready for a summer of love? Here are all the details on how to apply.

Applications for Love Island are now open. Picture: ITV

The producers let the news be known and announced on the official Love Island Instagram page: "Happy New Year! Now, who fancies spending summer in paradise, with the hope of finding love?"

What a way to start the year with a bang!

How can I apply to be on Love Island 2022?

There are certain criteria for potential Islanders to meet, all applicants must be 18 years of age or older as well as be in the possession of a valid passport.

The television show also requires applicants to be free over the summer for 10 weeks.

Hopefuls will be asked a series of questions, prepare to answer everything from your celebrity crush to your hobbies, interests and line of work.

Could you be the next to enter to Love Island hall of fame?

So what are you waiting for? Applications are being accepted on the ITV website.

