Tommy Fury Tries To Pass Off Avicii Lyrics As His Own Words Of Wisdom On Love Island, Leaving Viewers In Hysterics

Tommy Fury quoted Avicii lyrics on Tuesday night's show. Picture: ITV

Love Island’s Tommy Fury has been called out by fans for trying to pass off Avicii’s lyrics has his own words of wisdom.

Tommy Fury has come out with some pretty ridiculous quotes during his time on Love Island, but this one takes the biscuit.

During Tuesday night’s episode, the boxer went up on to the terrace to have an emotional heart-to-heart with dancer Curtis Pritchard and came out with something very profound.

He said: “Life's a game made for everyone, and love is a prize."

However, it turns out the ‘quote’ was actually a lyric from Avicii’s 2013 hit, ‘Don’t Wake Me Up’ and it didn’t take long for fans to start ripping in to him.

One Twitter user wrote: “Tommy quoting Avicii - Wake me up, as if he’s being philosophical."

Another added: “Did Tommy think he was being inspirational then?”

The Love Island villa has been brimming with drama this week so maybe it’s not a bad thing that Tommy is trying to look on the bright side of life.

Things really kicked off when Maura Higgins overheard Tom Walker talking about her behind her back, which resulted in her uninviting him to spend the night with her in the Hideaway. And then Danny Williams managed to upset just about everybody when he chose to couple up with ASOS Maternity model Arabella Chi, which resulted in Yewande Biala losing her place on the hit ITV2 show.

We can’t wait to see what goes down on tonight’s episode!

