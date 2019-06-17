Who Is Tom Walker? New Love Island Star’s Age, Instagram And Job As He Heads Into The Villa

17 June 2019, 15:29

Tom Walker has his eye on Elma and Maura
Tom Walker has his eye on Elma and Maura. Picture: ITV2

Tom Walker is just one of the Love Island new boys heading into the villa.

Two new Love Island boys are heading into the villa this evening (17th June) and they’re set to turn some heads as they’re both models.

Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Tom Walker is one of these newbies, but what else do we know about him as he enters alongside Jordan Hames?

From his age to his Instagram profile, here’s everything you need to know about Tom Walker…

Tom Walker is set to shake things up in the villa
Tom Walker is set to shake things up in the villa. Picture: ITV2

Who is Tom Walker and how old is he?

Tom is a 29-year-old model from Leeds. Before entering the villa he described himself as “a people person” who enjoys “finding out about people”.

He also sees his best personality traits that he “gets along with everyone”, adding: “I’m nosy… I’m fun and always up for doing things. I’m a yes man, I don’t turn many things down. The downside is I sometimes find it hard to switch off.”

The Islander also revealed his claim to fame is appearing in multiple TV adverts and billboards meaning viewers might recognise him from elsewhere.

Tom Walker’s Instagram profile?

Tom’s Instagram handle is @tom9walker, where he has 26k followers ahead of his villa entrance.

He typically posts pictures of his modelling shots, behind the scenes action from his work, and snaps of himself in the gym.

What has Tom said about going into the villa?

Despite being coupled up with Joe Garratt, Tom wants to get to know Lucie Donlan after deciphering how settled she is in her couple when he joins his fellow Islanders.

He said: “I like the new girls – Maura is a cannon. She’s gone in there and torn it up. She might be a bit too hot to handle! I really like Elma. She’s got a look I tend to go for. From day one I liked the look of Lucie, although she seems pretty happy and settled with Joe. I’ll find out whether she is when I get in.”

Tom describes his idea of his perfect girl as “someone I can be myself around”. He would also like a girl with “energy for life” who enjoys travelling and socialising.

When is Love Island on ITV2?

Love Island is on every weekday and Sunday nights from 9pm, but you can also catch up with extra gossip on Aftersun which airs Sundays at 10pm after the main show.

The show is also available to watch on the ITV Hub, with each episode uploaded after it's aired on TV.

