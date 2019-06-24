Tom Walker Faces Backlash From Love Island Fans Over 'Disgusting' Comment To Maura Higgins

24 June 2019, 10:46 | Updated: 24 June 2019, 11:21

Maura Higgins was furious after Tom Walker's outrageous comment
Maura Higgins was furious after Tom Walker's outrageous comment. Picture: ITV2

Maura Higgins has won herself a legion of fans after sticking up for herself on Sunday night’s Love Island.

What was meant to be a romantic evening between Maura Higgins and Tom Walker in the hideaway, turned into one of the most dramatic Love Island scenes we’ve ever witnessed after Tom savagely insulted the Irish beauty.

Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

After winning the gym bunnies challenge Maura was given the chance to spend a night in the hideaway, so she picked Tom after they’d grown closer over a matter of days and even shared a few kisses.

But Tom completely ruined his chances of sharing a bed with the ring girl after he told the lads he wanted to see if Maura was “all mouth” following previous comments she’d made about sex.

Maura overheard Tom’s comment and demanded he repeat what he’d just said, before calling him a “d**khead” and storming back into the villa.

ITV2 viewers are already desperate to see how the explosive scenes will play out, after a teaser for Monday night’s show showed Maura letting rip at Tom as he attempted to redeem himself.

The fans’ reactions on Twitter only made the scandalous scene more hilarious, and viewers can’t stop praising Maura for hitting back at Tom’s comments.

“Maura is the best thing that’s happened this season,” one person tweeted, as another said: “I’m telling you Maura is my absolute fave.”

Monday night’s episode of Love Island will also see a recoupling amongst the Islanders, with Yewande Biala and Arabella Chi at risk as Danny Williams continues to be torn between his former partner and the new girl.

Danny’s head was turned when Arabella entered the villa, leaving his couple partner Yewande reeling when he said he wanted to get to know the model.

However, Lucie Donlan could also be at risk as the surfer has remained single since former partner Joe Garratt was voted out of Love Island.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Tommy Fury's ex Millie Roberts may be headed into the Love Island villa

Tommy Fury's Ex 'Headed Into Casa Amor' According To Love Island Fans
Joe Garratt has responded to criticism he faced after Love Island

WATCH: Love Island's Joe Garratt Responds To Criticism Over "Controlling" Lucie Donlan
Georgia Steel reveals 'bans' producers imposed onto contestants

Georgia Steel Reveals 'Love Island' Producers 'Banned' Contestants From Certain Things
Tommy & Molly-Mae's bedroom action left viewers squirming

Molly-Mae & Tommy Fury's Love Island 'Sex Scene' Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Charlie Frederick called out Love Island for casting his exes

Charlie Frederick Shares Texts Proving He Was In A Relationship With Arabella Chi Days Before Love Island

Hot On Capital

Nick Minaj reignites feud with Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Branded A Copycat & 'Frozen Chicken' By Nicki Minaj As Feud Reignites

Miley Cyrus

Ariana is a big fan of tattoos.

Ariana Grande Shows Off Jim Carrey Inspired Tattoo

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa is reportedly dating Bella & Gigi Hadid's brother, Anwar.

Dua Lipa ‘Dating’ Gigi & Bella Hadid’s Brother Anwar After Splitting From Isaac Carew
H&M have a range of Ariana Grande merch

H&M’s Ariana Grande Merchandise Is Here And It's All You Need For Her Sweetener World Tour

Ariana Grande

Millie Bobby Brown has revealed how she makes her nose 'bleed' on demand for Stranger Things

Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Explains How Eleven’s Nose 'Bleeds' On Demand
The Jonas Brothers play 'Finish The Lyric'

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Cover Shawn Mendes & Miley Cyrus In 'Finish The Lyric'

More Movies & TV News

Chloe Ferry's back filming for Geordie Shore despite saying she wasn't

Chloe Ferry's Return To Geordie Shore Sees Fans Brand Her A 'Liar'
Disney is planning several live-action remakes in the near future

A Complete List Of All Of The Upcoming Disney Live-Action Remakes
Joe Garratt speaks out after Love Island

Joe Garratt Breaks Silence After Love Island Dumping & Thanks His Bodyguard For Protecting Him
Fans want to cast Jimin as Eric in The Little Mermaid remake

Fans Are Petitioning To Cast BTS' Jimin As Prince Eric In Live-Action The Little Mermaid Remake
Charlie Frederick once dated new Love Islander, Arabella Chi

Charlie Frederick Slams Ex And New Love Islander, Arabella Chi, As "Sly As F***"