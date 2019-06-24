Tom Walker Faces Backlash From Love Island Fans Over 'Disgusting' Comment To Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins was furious after Tom Walker's outrageous comment. Picture: ITV2

Maura Higgins has won herself a legion of fans after sticking up for herself on Sunday night’s Love Island.

What was meant to be a romantic evening between Maura Higgins and Tom Walker in the hideaway, turned into one of the most dramatic Love Island scenes we’ve ever witnessed after Tom savagely insulted the Irish beauty.

After winning the gym bunnies challenge Maura was given the chance to spend a night in the hideaway, so she picked Tom after they’d grown closer over a matter of days and even shared a few kisses.

But Tom completely ruined his chances of sharing a bed with the ring girl after he told the lads he wanted to see if Maura was “all mouth” following previous comments she’d made about sex.

Maura overheard Tom’s comment and demanded he repeat what he’d just said, before calling him a “d**khead” and storming back into the villa.

ITV2 viewers are already desperate to see how the explosive scenes will play out, after a teaser for Monday night’s show showed Maura letting rip at Tom as he attempted to redeem himself.

The fans’ reactions on Twitter only made the scandalous scene more hilarious, and viewers can’t stop praising Maura for hitting back at Tom’s comments.

Me watching the preview for tomorrow’s episode with Maura and Tom #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HiRhScQ5sZ — Jade Brydges (@hiyaitsjade) June 23, 2019

The whole villa watching Maura and Tom #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Hpd9e3EJlb — ANOTHER love island reaction (@IslandReaction) June 23, 2019

the first time Tom gets airtime in an entire 7 days and he talks about Maura like that 🥴🥴🥴 bin him #LoveIsland — lewys (@lookingforlewys) June 23, 2019

Tom saying “let’s see if she’s all mouth” about Maura because she’s open about her sex life is a prime example of how women are objectified for expressing liking sex etc, just cause a woman is open about their sex life doesn’t mean she’s open to sleeping with anyone!! #loveisland — Darcey McCarthy-Gregory (@DarceyMcCarthy) June 23, 2019

“Maura is the best thing that’s happened this season,” one person tweeted, as another said: “I’m telling you Maura is my absolute fave.”

Monday night’s episode of Love Island will also see a recoupling amongst the Islanders, with Yewande Biala and Arabella Chi at risk as Danny Williams continues to be torn between his former partner and the new girl.

Danny’s head was turned when Arabella entered the villa, leaving his couple partner Yewande reeling when he said he wanted to get to know the model.

However, Lucie Donlan could also be at risk as the surfer has remained single since former partner Joe Garratt was voted out of Love Island.

