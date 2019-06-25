Love Island’s Arabella Chi Models ASOS Maternity Range In Unearthed Photos

Arabella has been recognised by fans who shop at ASOS. Picture: ITV/ASOS

Photos have emerged of Love Island’s Arabella Chi modelling a ‘baby bump’ on ASOS.

Love Island star Arabella Chi may look familiar if you do your clothes shopping on ASOS.

Fans of the show won’t be shocked to learn she is a model. You only have to take one look at her to figure that out. However, what fan’s weren’t expecting was to see photos of her modelling clothes from ASOS’ maternity range.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

The shopping site is filled with images of the 28-year-old looking like a very glamorous expectant mother.

It’s unclear if she’s wearing a fake bump or if she has a secret child she just hasn’t mentioned - we’ll keep you posted!

Arabella is coupled up with Danny Williams following Monday night’s dramatic episode.

Danny, also a model (obvs), was coupled up with Scientist Yewande Biala but ditched her for newbie Arabella, insisting they have a better ‘connection’.

Love Island viewers were left furious when, during his recoupling speech, he hinted he was going to stick with Yewande.

He said: “I think she’s very intelligent. I think we’ve connected on an intellectual level. I think she’s absolutely stunning. I think she brings something to the villa that nobody else does.

“It hasn’t been an easy decision in the slightest, but the overriding feeling is excitement. I’m confident I made the right decision.”

Taking to Twitter, one angry viewer wrote: “Danny starting his speech with ‘she’s intelligent’ so we all take the bait #LoveIsland.”

Another raged: “It be looking like Danny was gonna pick Yewande with the speech but he changed his mind mid way through his speech you f****n tool.”

Yewande also made her feelings towards the male model clear on her way out of the villa, telling him: “What goes around comes around.”

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After