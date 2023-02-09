Love Island 2023: How To Apply And What Are the Rules?

Love Island 2023 applications are still open for the summer version of the show. Picture: ITV2

Maya Jama is bringing us two lots of Love Island fun and drama in 2023 so ITV2 need twice the amount of contestants. Here's everything you need to know if you're thinking about applying.

Love Island 2023 kicked off the year with another winter series in South Africa where the likes of Ron Hall, Lana Jenkins and Tanyel Revan have all been searching for The One.

But of course this year, we'll see Maya Jama host two series of the hit ITV2 dating show which means the channel is looking for twice the amount of singletons to join the villa of love.

So have you ever considered applying to be on Love Island as a contestant just like Olivia Hawkins? Fancy yourself as the next Molly-Mae Hague?

Here's everything you need to know about the Love Island 2023 application process.

Love Island contestants have to go through a complicated process to apply. Picture: ITV2

How to apply to be on Love Island 2023

If you fancy a fun summer of love you must firstly head over to the ITV website where you'll be asked to agree to the terms and conditions and to register.

Following that, you will officially apply by completing an application form which is likely to include you uploading a short video of yourself to show off your personality.

Should you be successful, you will be invited for an audition along with a series of interview stages.

If you're not contacted by ITV, they will keep your application on file for 12 months, which they can access for any other shows they might be recruiting for. After the year, you will need to apply again.

The first part of the application reads: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love!

"The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island. If you think you’ve got what it takes, then we want to hear from you straight away."

Applications are still currently open for summer Love Island 2023.

Love Island producers will also commonly scout talent for the show. Picture: ITV2

Are applications the only way to get on Love Island?

Of course, it's no secret anymore that Love Island bosses actually scout the majority of contestants themselves. So how does one get noticed?

Firstly, a good celebrity connection somewhere along the line will help whether that's an ex-boyfriend/girlfriend, friend or family member.

Otherwise, a strong social media presence is really helpful.

What are the requirements for applying for Love Island?

There are only three golden requirements for applying for the dating show:

Age - you must be 18 or over.

- you must be 18 or over. Valid passport - how else are you going to travel to these exotic villa locations?!

- how else are you going to travel to these exotic villa locations?! Be available - whether you're in there for one week or the whole time, ITV asks that you are 'exclusively available for at least eight weeks'.

What are Love Island producers looking for?

It's all about strong personality traits says Love Island casting agent Lewis Evans.

In an interview he said: "It’s all about having a great mix of desirable, aspirational singletons who have interesting and engaging personalities to keep our viewers glued and entertained by what’s going on in the villa."

You also have to be really looking for love, actually single and a 'stand out from the crowd' type of person.

